Crime

Tragic End of Young Woman in Bondo over Alleged Infidelity

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Tragic End of Young Woman in Bondo over Alleged Infidelity

A tragic incident has unfolded in Bondo, Siaya County, where a 21-year-old woman, Stella Adongo, was reportedly murdered by her husband, Ben Ogweno, amid suspicions of infidelity. The grim event occurred on Thursday night at their residence near Uhanya beach.

The Unfolding Drama

In their rented home, Stella’s lifeless body was found drenched in blood, with multiple wounds suggesting a brutal assault. The injuries inflicted on her head, face, right thigh, and abdomen indicate the use of crude weapons. Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo confirmed the husband’s allegations against Stella of an extramarital affair, which allegedly led to the fatal assault.

The Aftermath and Investigation

Following the report of the incident by Usenge Assistant Chief Manasseh Osuri, police have launched an investigation and are currently on the hunt for the suspect, Ogweno, who has absconded and is now in hiding. The authorities have moved Stella’s body to Bondo Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it awaits an autopsy as the investigation proceeds.

Reflecting on the Tragedy

This incident, like several others, highlights the devastating consequences of domestic violence and mistrust. Stella’s untimely demise serves as a sombre reminder of the urgent need for proactive measures to curb domestic violence and provide safe spaces for victims. As the search for Ogweno continues, the hope is that justice will prevail for Stella Adongo.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

