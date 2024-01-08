en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tragic End of Myanmar Teenager in Phuket: A Tale of Untold Despair

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Tragic End of Myanmar Teenager in Phuket: A Tale of Untold Despair

In the quiet workers’ camp of Kamala, Phuket, a somber scene unfolded on the evening of January 6 as Aye Mon San, a 19-year-old Myanmar woman, was found lifeless in an apparent act of suicide. Her parents, Aung San Oo and Soe Soe, discovered her body, inciting a wave of palpable distress.

Unraveling the Tragic Scene

With a steel wire ominously wound around her neck, the evidence pointed to Aye Mon San having taken her own life by hanging herself from a roof beam using a chair. The chilling tableau was further etched with signs of a struggle against personal demons, as old self-harm marks were noted on her arm. Despite the obvious indications of suicide, no signs of an external attack were found by either the police or forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital.

An Unseen Motive

Aye Mon San’s parents, in their attempt to make sense of the tragedy, informed the police about their daughter’s despondency. As it emerged, Aye Mon San had been battling inner despair over not being able to afford expensive cosmetics. This seemingly trivial concern was, however, a significant strain on her mental health. Known to be impatient and insistent, Aye Mon San was unable to reconcile with her inability to acquire these goods.

Unattended and Alone

Having spent less than a month living with her parents in the workers’ camp, Aye Mon San was frequently left alone at home. This isolation, coupled with her unfulfilled desires, may have exacerbated her mental health issues. The case is still under active investigation, and her body has been transferred to Patong Hospital for a comprehensive medical examination to confirm the cause of death.

As the narrative of Aye Mon San’s tragic end unfolds, it brings to light the complexities of mental health issues and the importance of emotional support. For those grappling with similar struggles, the Samaritans of Thailand and the Thai Mental Health Hotline are available as lifelines of aid and consolation.

0
Crime Mental Health Crisis Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
History-Sheeter Tarzan Parsekar Accused of Assaulting Father-Son Duo in Calangute
In a disturbing event that unfolded in Calangute, notorious history-sheeter Tarzan Parsekar and his accomplice Sagar Patil stand accused of assaulting a man and his minor son. The incident transpired on January 4 at approximately 6:30 pm when the father was retrieving his son from a football training camp in Nagoa-Arpora. Grudge as Motive Deputy
History-Sheeter Tarzan Parsekar Accused of Assaulting Father-Son Duo in Calangute
Nathan Saine: A Criminal's Relapse into Harassment and Assault
13 mins ago
Nathan Saine: A Criminal's Relapse into Harassment and Assault
Merkur Slots Challenges Council's Decision on Operating Hours Extension
13 mins ago
Merkur Slots Challenges Council's Decision on Operating Hours Extension
Ekiti State Police Command Arrests Three Suspects In Ado-Ekiti
9 mins ago
Ekiti State Police Command Arrests Three Suspects In Ado-Ekiti
Yukthiya Operation: A Farce Shielding Corrupt Politicians?
11 mins ago
Yukthiya Operation: A Farce Shielding Corrupt Politicians?
'Yukthiya' Operation: Massive Arrests, Drug Seizures, and New Airport Security Measures
11 mins ago
'Yukthiya' Operation: Massive Arrests, Drug Seizures, and New Airport Security Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
Withings Bemo: The New 'Doctor in Your Pocket'
13 seconds
Withings Bemo: The New 'Doctor in Your Pocket'
Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case
36 seconds
Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
58 seconds
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
3 mins
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
4 mins
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
5 mins
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
5 mins
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
5 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
5 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app