Tragic End: Hisar University Professor and Daughter Found Dead, Depression Treatment Revealed

In a heart-wrenching incident at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar, Haryana, assistant professor Sandeep Goyal, 35, and his eight-year-old daughter were discovered dead with their throats slit inside his office on Sunday evening. This grim discovery has cast a shadow over the campus, with the professor reportedly undergoing treatment for depression prior to the tragic event.

Unraveling the Tragedy

The university campus, usually a hub of academic pursuit and lively discussions, was enveloped in shock as news of the deaths spread. Sandeep Goyal, known among his peers for his academic contributions, was battling a personal crisis, evident from his treatment for depression and reported suicidal tendencies. The local police, spearheaded by Hisar ASP Rajesh Mohan and SP Mohit Handa, have launched a thorough investigation, piecing together the events leading to the tragic demise of Goyal and his daughter. The involvement of a surgical blade and the circumstances suggest a harrowing ordeal preceding the deaths, with Goyal's mental health playing a central role.

A Community in Mourning

The loss of an esteemed faculty member and his young daughter has left the university community in disbelief. Colleagues and students alike are grappling with the news, reflecting on Goyal's contributions and the void his departure leaves. The investigation aims not only to provide closure to the bereaved family but also to underscore the importance of mental health support and awareness within academic institutions. This incident has ignited conversations around the pressures faced by educators and the need for accessible mental health resources.

Looking Forward

As the investigation continues, with insights from Goyal's medical practitioners and close associates, the focus remains on understanding the factors contributing to this tragedy. The incident highlights the critical need for mental health support systems, particularly in high-stress environments like academic institutions. It serves as a stark reminder of the often-hidden struggles individuals face and the importance of compassionate outreach and support networks. The university, along with the wider academic community, is left to mourn, reflect, and hopefully, implement stronger mental health initiatives.