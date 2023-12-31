en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tragic End for Pregnant Teenager and Boyfriend: A Stark Reminder of Gun Violence

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:08 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:02 pm EST
Tragic End for Pregnant Teenager and Boyfriend: A Stark Reminder of Gun Violence

On a chilling December day in San Antonio, the local community bore witness to a haunting spectacle: the lifeless bodies of 18-year-old Savanah Nicole Soto, who was pregnant, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Guerra, were discovered in a car, each with a gunshot wound to the head. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has since confirmed these deaths as homicides.

A Grim Discovery

The couple was found at a Northwest Side apartment complex, their lives tragically cut short. The San Antonio Police Department has released distressing surveillance footage depicting two individuals of interest in connection with the murders. Following the discovery, the victims’ families have been actively involved in dispelling speculation and organizing vigils to honor their loved ones.

A Tragic Loss

Savanah Soto was past her delivery date when she went missing. She had been scheduled for an induced labor shortly before her disappearance. The news of her and Matthew Guerra’s demise has left their families and the broader community in a state of shock and mourning. Adding to the grief, this tragedy follows the shooting death of Soto’s 15-year-old brother just last year.

Call to Justice

The San Antonio Police Department is urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Meanwhile, Soto’s family has made a heartfelt appeal for the individuals responsible to surrender. As this case remains under investigation, the absence of clear motives or suspects amplifies the urgency and importance of these pleas.

0
Crime United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden's Laptop Contents Reports Swatting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

Essex Police Officer Stabbed in the Head: Attacker Charged with Attempted Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident

By Salman Khan

Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Broth ...
@Crime · 19 mins
Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Broth ...
heart comment 0
Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse

By Olalekan Adigun

Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse
The Audacious Prison Escape of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana: A Year in Review

By Israel Ojoko

The Audacious Prison Escape of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana: A Year in Review
Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo

By BNN Correspondents

Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo
Family of Dutch Model Ivana Smit Appeals to Malaysian Prime Minister for Transparency in Murder Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Family of Dutch Model Ivana Smit Appeals to Malaysian Prime Minister for Transparency in Murder Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
27 seconds
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
28 seconds
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
1 min
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
2 mins
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
3 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
5 mins
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
6 mins
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
6 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni's Motivation in the Face of a London Derby
7 mins
Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni's Motivation in the Face of a London Derby
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
3 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
6 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
12 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
42 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
42 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
56 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app