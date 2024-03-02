Tragic End for Newborn in Faridabad: Parents Detained, Death by Asphyxiation Confirmed

In a heart-wrenching incident in Faridabad, a newborn infant boy was discovered stuck on a grille atop a boundary wall, leading to the detention of the parents, suspected to be involved in this tragic event. This case has drawn attention due to its appalling nature and the subsequent police investigation aiming to uncover the motives behind the act.

Unfolding of the Event

Early in the morning, between 5 and 6 am, the lifeless body of the infant was spotted by a passerby, alarmingly trapped atop the wall grille with a bag positioned underneath. The Faridabad police, alerted by the concerned citizen, promptly arrived at the scene alongside the ACP Central, SHO Central, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team. According to Sube Singh, the Faridabad police spokesperson, the parents of the infant, residing a short distance from the scene, were detained after police reviewed CCTV footage and received information from informers. The couple, who have been living in Faridabad for the last six months and have two other children, hail from Bihar. Investigations revealed that the child was allegedly thrown over the wall by the mother, leading to a case being registered under section 318 IPC at the Central Police Station.

Investigation and Autopsy Findings

The police embarked on a thorough investigation to identify the body, sending the newborn's photos to all hospitals in Faridabad and collecting data on recent deliveries. A senior police officer disclosed that the autopsy report indicated the child died of asphyxiation, with no visible injuries on the body. The motive behind this heinous act is still under interrogation. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice, highlighting the need for societal introspection on the value of human life and the protection of the most vulnerable.

Community and Legal Response

The community's response was one of shock and grief, with many calling for stringent punishment for the culprits responsible for such a merciless act. Legal experts emphasize the importance of a meticulous investigation to ensure justice is served and to deter similar incidents in the future. The case has also opened up discussions on the support systems available for parents and the measures that can be taken to prevent such tragedies.

As the investigation continues, the incident serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of life and the profound responsibilities of parenthood. It raises critical questions about societal attitudes towards newborns and the urgent need for comprehensive child protection policies. The outcome of this case could potentially influence future legal and social measures to safeguard children against harm.