Tragic End for Missing Villagers in Manipur: A Search for Justice Amidst Ongoing Violence

In a disturbing turn of events, three men from Akasoi, Bishnupur district, Manipur, were found dead in Churachandpur after they went missing while collecting firewood on January 10, 2024. The bodies of Oinam Romen (45), Thoudam Ibomcha (53), and his son Thoudam Anand (27) were discovered with bullet injuries at the foothills of Wangoo Sabal Maning Ching Meichakpo, as per the Manipur Police. The fourth man, Ahanthem Dara (56), is still missing, and a search operation is underway for his safe return.

Unearthing the Atrocity

The deceased men, belonging to the Meitei ethnic group, were discovered by security forces, their bodies bearing bullet wounds. Their tools for cutting firewood and bicycles were found at the scene, bearing silent witness to their tragic end. The bodies were immediately sent to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for post-mortem examinations. The event adds another somber chapter to the ongoing violence in Manipur, which has been raging since May 3, 2023, resulting in the displacement of over 60,000 people and more than 180 deaths.

The Search Continues

While the search for Ahanthem Dara, the fourth missing villager, continues, a combing operation is also in progress to locate any armed individuals responsible for the deaths. The border area between Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, where the bodies were found, has been a hotbed of the conflict. The increasing violence and security issues in Manipur are also intertwined with the region’s border disputes with Myanmar.

Call for Justice

The families of the victims have raised their voices, demanding swift government action against the culprits. In a poignant appeal, Pramodini Devi, widow of one of the deceased, has stated she will not claim her husband’s body until justice is served. The son of the missing Ahanthem Dara has also implored the government to expedite the search for his father. The haunting echoes of their pleas underscore an urgent need for resolution and peace in this embattled region of India.