en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tragic End for Missing Pregnant Teen and Boyfriend: A Harrowing Reminder of Domestic Violence

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:19 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 10:55 am EST
Tragic End for Missing Pregnant Teen and Boyfriend: A Harrowing Reminder of Domestic Violence

An air of deep sorrow has enveloped San Antonio, Texas, after the shocking discovery of a young, pregnant woman and her boyfriend dead inside a locked car.

The victims, identified as 18-year-old Savanah Soto and her 22-year-old boyfriend Matthew Guerra, were each found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, their lives tragically cut short days before Christmas.

The Mystery Unfolds

The couple had been reported missing the previous Saturday. Their bodies were subsequently found in a vehicle parked near an apartment complex in the city.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims, with the male victim’s cause of death listed as a contact gunshot wound to the head. Savanah Soto, who was heavily pregnant and past her due date, was also listed.

0
Crime United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Year of Turmoil and Triumph: Malta's 2023 Journey

By Salman Khan

Livestock Theft Leads to Vigilante Justice in Murang'a County

By Israel Ojoko

Teen Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run Incident in Flintshire

By Safak Costu

Potential Gang-Related Stabbing in Northbridge: Accused Granted Bail

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Robbery Shooting Claims Life in Providenciales: A Call for Acti ...
@Crime · 28 mins
Tragic Robbery Shooting Claims Life in Providenciales: A Call for Acti ...
heart comment 0
Young Couple’s Tragic End Sparks Capital Murder Investigation in San Antonio

By BNN Correspondents

Young Couple's Tragic End Sparks Capital Murder Investigation in San Antonio
Murder in Providenciales: A Community Shaken, A Call for Justice

By BNN Correspondents

Murder in Providenciales: A Community Shaken, A Call for Justice
Off-Duty Officer Thwarts Carjacking Amid Rising Crime Rate in Maryland

By Salman Akhtar

Off-Duty Officer Thwarts Carjacking Amid Rising Crime Rate in Maryland
From Moscow to Madrid: A Tale of Unrest and Activism

By BNN Correspondents

From Moscow to Madrid: A Tale of Unrest and Activism
Latest Headlines
World News
Yale 2023 Quotations List Highlights Kennedy Family Rift Over Presidential Bid
3 mins
Yale 2023 Quotations List Highlights Kennedy Family Rift Over Presidential Bid
APGA Defends Anambra Governor Amidst Accusations and Opposition Pressure
4 mins
APGA Defends Anambra Governor Amidst Accusations and Opposition Pressure
Senator John Fetterman Discusses Social Media's Role in His Mental Health Struggles
5 mins
Senator John Fetterman Discusses Social Media's Role in His Mental Health Struggles
Navigating the Health Landscape: The Most Significant Health Stories of The Year
5 mins
Navigating the Health Landscape: The Most Significant Health Stories of The Year
Intermittent Fasting: An Elixir for Health and Longevity?
6 mins
Intermittent Fasting: An Elixir for Health and Longevity?
Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Postponed, New Policy in the Offing
7 mins
Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Postponed, New Policy in the Offing
A Year of Turmoil and Triumph: Malta's 2023 Journey
8 mins
A Year of Turmoil and Triumph: Malta's 2023 Journey
French President Emmanuel Macron's Visit to India: A Leap in Defense Cooperation
9 mins
French President Emmanuel Macron's Visit to India: A Leap in Defense Cooperation
Addressing Rural Healthcare Access: Rep. Susan Wild's Advocacy
11 mins
Addressing Rural Healthcare Access: Rep. Susan Wild's Advocacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
32 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
5 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app