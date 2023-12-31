Tragic End for Missing Pregnant Teen and Boyfriend: A Harrowing Reminder of Domestic Violence

An air of deep sorrow has enveloped San Antonio, Texas, after the shocking discovery of a young, pregnant woman and her boyfriend dead inside a locked car.

The victims, identified as 18-year-old Savanah Soto and her 22-year-old boyfriend Matthew Guerra, were each found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, their lives tragically cut short days before Christmas.

The Mystery Unfolds

The couple had been reported missing the previous Saturday. Their bodies were subsequently found in a vehicle parked near an apartment complex in the city.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims, with the male victim’s cause of death listed as a contact gunshot wound to the head. Savanah Soto, who was heavily pregnant and past her due date, was also listed.