Tragic End for Former Boxer Russell Barnett in Traffic Stop Incident

Tragedy struck the boxing community and the city of Louisville on Wednesday night, as former professional boxer, Russell Barnett, aged 54, met his untimely demise in a vehicle collision. The fatal accident was a consequence of a traffic stop incident involving Coley Stotts, a 26-year-old convicted felon, who was reportedly driving a stolen car.

Unfortunate Turn of Events

The incident occurred as Barnett was en route to a Kroger store at 35th and Bank streets. A Louisville Metro police officer had attempted to stop Stotts, who instead chose to flee, eventually running a red light and colliding head-on with Barnett’s vehicle. The impact resulted in fatal injuries for the former boxer, while Stotts sustained only minor injuries. Interestingly, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) clarified that the officer did not engage in a chase with Stotts, attributing the decision to safety concerns.

Stotts Faces Justice

Stotts, now in police custody, faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A judge has set a bond of $1 million for the suspect, whose criminal history seems to have finally caught up with him. His reckless actions have not only cost an innocent man his life but also caused immeasurable grief to a mourning family and community.

Remembering Russell Barnett

Barnett is fondly remembered by his son, Zachary, as a devoted family man who deeply loved his sons, nieces, and an 8-week-old granddaughter. She has been hospitalized since December 28th, adding to the family’s distress. His boxing career, which began with his first professional fight in 1987, was influenced by boxing greats and tales from his father, who was a cornerman for the boxer Greg Page. The impact of this loss resonates far beyond the boxing ring, and the city of Louisville mourns the passing of one of its own.