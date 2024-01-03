en English
Crime

Tragic Domestic Shooting Claims Lives in Etowah County

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
Tragic Domestic Shooting Claims Lives in Etowah County

A chilling domestic shooting in Etowah County claimed the lives of a woman and a 9-year-old boy, leaving the community in shock and sorrow. The haunting incident unfolded on Glen Gap Road in the tranquil Highland/Tabor community, around 10 p.m. on a seemingly quiet Tuesday night.

Swift Response from Law Enforcement

Upon the dreadful report of the shooting, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Jonathon Horton, responded promptly. Deputies arrived at the scene to find both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite valiant attempts at lifesaving measures, the woman and the boy were declared dead at the scene, marking a grim end to a disturbing act of violence.

Investigation Underway

Two individuals were swiftly detained at the location and transported to the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division for questioning. The investigation has garnered support from the Jacksonville State Center for Applied Forensics, the Highland Fire Department, Advantage Ambulance Service, and the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, all working in unison to unravel the truth behind the tragic event.

A Community in Mourning

Sheriff Horton has indicated that the incident appeared to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the community. However, the names of the deceased and those involved are yet to be released, pending the notification of their next of kin. This news story resonates beyond the breaking news, casting a long shadow over the community.

The incident, involving a juvenile, is particularly challenging for all emergency first responders. Sheriff Horton extended his deepest sympathies to the affected family and loved ones. The community braces itself, grappling with the aftermath of the tragedy, while the quest for justice continues.

Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

