Tragic Discovery on 90 Mile Beach: Unidentified Body Found Sparks Investigation

In a disquieting turn of events, a body was discovered on 90 Mile Beach in the Far North region. The individual’s identity remains a mystery, with the police stating it’s too early to ascertain if it’s the same diver who vanished from Ahipara in December. Ahipara is situated at the southern end of the beach where the body was found.

Traditional Rahui Imposed on the Area

Following the grim discovery, the local iwi, led by the elders of Te Rarawa Kaiwhare and Ngā Tai o Te Uru, imposed a seven-day rahui on the area. This traditional prohibition precludes activities such as surfing, swimming, fishing, and shellfish gathering. The rahui, a measure steeped in cultural significance, underscores the gravity of the situation.

Search for Missing Diver Continues

The missing diver was last seen at Tauroa Point. Search efforts that began on December 23 have been plagued by adverse weather conditions, further complicating an already challenging situation. Despite the discovery of the body, the search for the missing diver continues unabated in the Far North.

Investigation Underway

As the investigation into the identity of the body proceeds, the police are working diligently to establish the circumstances of the death. The possible link between this body and the missing person from Ahipara on December 23 forms a critical part of this investigation. The area remains under a seven-day rahui by local iwi, a testament to the community’s commitment to respect and preserve the sacredness of life and death.