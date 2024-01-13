en English
Accidents

Tragic Discovery: Missing 47-Year-Old Man Found Dead in New Delhi Forest

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:47 pm EST
Tragic Discovery: Missing 47-Year-Old Man Found Dead in New Delhi Forest

In a somber revelation that has left a family in despair and a community in shock, Vikas Kumar, a 47-year-old resident of Masoodpur, Vasant Kunj, in New Delhi, was found lifeless, hanging in a forested expanse near Vasant Square Mall. The man, who had been reported missing since Wednesday, was discovered by his brother, Uttam Singh, in an unfortunate turn of events that has left many questions unanswered.

A Frantic Search Ends in Tragedy

In the aftermath of Kumar’s disappearance, a missing person’s report was promptly filed with the local police on Thursday. The search, which involved family members, friends, and local law enforcement, concluded with the shocking discovery of Kumar’s body on Friday. Uttam Singh, who found Kumar, immediately reported the incident to the police. By 3:30 p.m., a team of officers was at the scene, grappling with the grim reality of the situation.

Postmortem and Investigation

After a thorough inspection of the area, the body of Vikas Kumar was transported to Safdarjung Hospital. Upon arrival, Kumar was pronounced dead, propelling the case into a full-blown investigation. The body was subsequently moved to the Safdarjung Mortuary for further examination.

Police Rule Out Foul Play

Following a preliminary investigation and after taking into account statements from the family members, the police have stated that they do not suspect foul play in the death of Vikas Kumar. The circumstances surrounding his death, however, remain a mystery, with the police continuing their investigation to piece together the final moments of Kumar’s life.

Accidents Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

