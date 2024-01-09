en English
Crime

Tragic Discovery in Greenville: Decomposed Child Body Found, Relative Arrested

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Tragic Discovery in Greenville: Decomposed Child Body Found, Relative Arrested

On a somber day in Greenville, Mississippi, law enforcement officers faced an appalling scene. Within the confines of a nondescript closet lay the decomposed remains of a 4-year-old child. The child was later identified as Zyiah Smith, a name that would soon become a mournful echo across the community.

Relative Arrested Amidst Disturbing Discovery

34-year-old Catricia Hardy, a relative of the child, has been arrested in relation to Zyiah’s death. Hardy now confronts charges of manslaughter and child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm. The discovery unfolded after Zyiah’s father, Leonardo Smith, initiated a welfare check, indicating he hadn’t seen his daughter for several weeks. This alarmingly extended absence prompted the local authorities to conduct a search.

Family Struggles to Uncover Truth

Zyiah’s grandmother, Pamela Hall, and mother, Nyeisha Dixon, had not laid eyes on the little girl for close to two years. They expressed their struggle to obtain information about Zyiah’s whereabouts from both Leonardo Smith, who had sole custody of Zyiah, and the Department of Human Services. Their pleas for information were met with silence, a cruel void only intensified by the subsequent discovery of Zyiah’s remains.

The Unveiling of a Grim Reality

The remains of Zyiah Smith were found meticulously packed away in a plastic tote, stored in the closet at Hardy’s residence. Zyiah’s remains have been transported to the state crime lab for formal identification, marking a grim chapter in this unfolding investigation. As Catricia Hardy awaits her initial court appearance, the community finds itself grappling with the devastating loss of a young life.

This heart-wrenching case has drawn the attention of the nationally recognized podcast, ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.’ Grace, known for her relentless pursuit of justice, will be following the case, shedding light on the intricate details of this tragic narrative.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

