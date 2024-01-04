en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Death on Interstate 90: Young Woman Struck by Intoxicated Driver

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:59 pm EST
Tragic Death on Interstate 90: Young Woman Struck by Intoxicated Driver

In a harrowing incident on Interstate 90 in Hammond, a young woman met a tragic end. Sarah Herd, a 23-year-old from Wilmette, Illinois, was killed when struck by an intoxicated driver following a car crash. The event unfolded after Herd’s gray Nissan hydroplaned and collided with a concrete barrier on the Indiana Toll Road.

Witnesses to the Tragedy

A driver of a white Lexus who bore witness to the crash stopped to assist Herd. During a frantic call to 911 by the Lexus driver, Herd attempted to cross the roadway and met with the cruel twist of fate. She was hit by Scott Schuch, a 55-year-old from Porter, who was driving a blue Ford F-250.

Arrest and Charges

Schuch, in an attempt to avoid Herd’s crashed vehicle, inadvertently hit her, as well as the white Lexus. He was arrested and now faces preliminary charges including operating while intoxicated causing death, endangering others, and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

Loss and Injuries

Sarah Herd suffered multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office. Two occupants of the Lexus sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the tragic event. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of driving under the influence and the suddenness with which life can take a tragic turn.

0
Accidents Crime
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
42 mins ago
Teen Killed, Friends Injured in Violent Incident in Indore: An Ongoing Investigation
In the quiet landscapes of Indore, a scene of violence unfolded under the jurisdiction of the Banganga police station, leading to the death of an 18-year-old youth and injuries to his two companions. Pawan Thakur, the deceased, was discovered lifeless in a field, while his friends, Rahul Nimje and Ankit Sharma, were found in a
Teen Killed, Friends Injured in Violent Incident in Indore: An Ongoing Investigation
Fatal Collision on Highway 99 Claims Life of Atascadero Man
57 mins ago
Fatal Collision on Highway 99 Claims Life of Atascadero Man
Pomona Hit-and-Run: Young Mother's Life Tragically Cut Short
1 hour ago
Pomona Hit-and-Run: Young Mother's Life Tragically Cut Short
Tragic Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport: Investigation Underway
47 mins ago
Tragic Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport: Investigation Underway
New Year's Day Rochester Crash: Investigation Underway into Avery's Motives
49 mins ago
New Year's Day Rochester Crash: Investigation Underway into Avery's Motives
Teenager Tragically Dies in New Year's Day Hit-and-Run Incident
52 mins ago
Teenager Tragically Dies in New Year's Day Hit-and-Run Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
41 mins
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
41 mins
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
41 mins
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
Hickory High School Triumphs Over Farrell High School in Thrilling Basketball Match
42 mins
Hickory High School Triumphs Over Farrell High School in Thrilling Basketball Match
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
42 mins
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice
42 mins
Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice
Ex-Dispatchers Call for Removal of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director
42 mins
Ex-Dispatchers Call for Removal of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director
Pro Bowl Selection Controversy: Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Snub Raises Questions
42 mins
Pro Bowl Selection Controversy: Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Snub Raises Questions
Morrow County Commissioners Criticised Over Ambulance and Health System Divide
43 mins
Morrow County Commissioners Criticised Over Ambulance and Health System Divide
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
3 hours
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
4 hours
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
5 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
6 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
7 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
7 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
7 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
7 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app