Tragic Death on Interstate 90: Young Woman Struck by Intoxicated Driver

In a harrowing incident on Interstate 90 in Hammond, a young woman met a tragic end. Sarah Herd, a 23-year-old from Wilmette, Illinois, was killed when struck by an intoxicated driver following a car crash. The event unfolded after Herd’s gray Nissan hydroplaned and collided with a concrete barrier on the Indiana Toll Road.

Witnesses to the Tragedy

A driver of a white Lexus who bore witness to the crash stopped to assist Herd. During a frantic call to 911 by the Lexus driver, Herd attempted to cross the roadway and met with the cruel twist of fate. She was hit by Scott Schuch, a 55-year-old from Porter, who was driving a blue Ford F-250.

Arrest and Charges

Schuch, in an attempt to avoid Herd’s crashed vehicle, inadvertently hit her, as well as the white Lexus. He was arrested and now faces preliminary charges including operating while intoxicated causing death, endangering others, and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

Loss and Injuries

Sarah Herd suffered multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office. Two occupants of the Lexus sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the tragic event. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of driving under the influence and the suddenness with which life can take a tragic turn.