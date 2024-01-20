Tragic Death of Leah Senior: Community Mourns as Investigation Continues

In a heartbreaking incident on Denby Dale Road in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, Leah Senior, a 27-year-old woman from Huddersfield, lost her life after falling from a moving Transit van. The occurrence, which took place on a Wednesday evening, has sent shockwaves through the community, with a deluge of tributes pouring in for the young woman whose life was cut short tragically.

Community Mourns the Tragic Loss

Leah, described by friends and acquaintances as a beautiful and vibrant young lady, is being mourned by a community in disbelief. The tragedy of her life being taken so prematurely has left an indelible mark, with social media platforms awash with condolences and heartfelt messages for the deceased.

Investigation Underway

Consequent to the incident, a 25-year-old man from Kirklees was apprehended on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving offences. While he has been released on bail, further inquiries are underway. The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is diligently investigating the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of Leah Senior.

Appeal for Information

The police, in their pursuit of justice, are urgently seeking additional information. They have reached out to anyone who was in the vicinity during the time of the incident, or who possesses any relevant footage, to step forward. The focus is on witnesses or footage from the area of Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8:20 and 8:40 pm on the day of the incident. As the investigation continues, the family and community are hopefully looking towards gaining answers about the tragic event that led to Leah's departure.