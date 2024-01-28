Tragic Death of Family Dog Batman Shocks Sussex Community; Babysitter Arrested

A tight-knit community in Sussex, Wisconsin, is reeling from a shocking incident involving a beloved family dog named Batman. The 8-year-old canine, a cherished member of the household, was discovered lifeless by the family's young daughter under a stack of blankets and toys, with an apparent stab wound and a plastic bag ensnaring its head.

Missing Dog Found Dead

The family, who had nurtured Batman since his puppyhood, initially believed that their pet had gone missing. The grim discovery, however, shattered their hope of a joyous reunion. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, responding to the call on January 26, embarked on an investigation into this heart-wrenching case, causing ripples of distress across the locality, situated about 20 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

Shock and Disbelief

Neighbors, too, are grappling with this horrific act of cruelty. Scott Calmes, a local resident, echoed the sentiments of shock and disbelief that are pervasive in the community, expressing incredulity at the thought of someone inflicting such harm on a defenseless animal.

Babysitter Arrested

In a significant development, an 18-year-old babysitter, who had access to the family's home, has been apprehended on suspicion of animal cruelty in connection with Batman's death. However, while she remains a key suspect, no formal charges have been filed against her as of the time of the reports.

This tragic incident in Sussex stands in a disturbing continuum of animal-related crimes surfacing in recent times, such as an Amazon delivery man in Florida accused of pilfering a dog worth $4,000 and a woman in Pennsylvania facing allegations of torturing and killing animals for YouTube likes.