en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Albania

Tragic Death of Asylum Seeker Sparks Safety Concerns on Bibby Stockholm

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
Tragic Death of Asylum Seeker Sparks Safety Concerns on Bibby Stockholm

An urgent call for attention resonates from Portland Port, Dorset, where the tragic death of Leonard Farruku, a 27-year-old Albanian asylum seeker, has ignited concerns over the safety and welfare conditions onboard the Bibby Stockholm, an accommodation vessel for asylum seekers. Farruku, according to reports, was found lifeless on December 12, after allegedly taking his own life. His body, however, was not discovered for an alarming 12 hours, as revealed by his roommate, Yusuf Deen Kargbo.

Unsafe Conditions & Despair Evident Among Residents

Kargbo, an accomplished boxer who represented Sierra Leone in the 2022 Commonwealth Games before seeking asylum, has voiced his concerns regarding the rapidly deteriorating conditions on the barge. He stressed that the despair among residents is escalating and, if the situation remains unchanged, could trigger more harm. The Bibby Stockholm has been previously criticized for its overcrowded living conditions and safety concerns, transforming the vessel into a pressure cooker of hopelessness for its vulnerable inhabitants.

An Inquest into Farruku’s Death

The inquest into Farruku’s death divulged a chilling fact – Farruku died from ‘compression of the neck’ caused by ‘suspension by ligature’. This revelation has further intensified the urgency of the situation, demanding immediate and effective action to safeguard the welfare of the asylum seekers on board. The UK government, represented by Home Secretary James Cleverly, assured that the tragic incident would be thoroughly investigated, reiterating their commitment to the welfare of those in their care.

Scrutiny of Contract and Previous Safety Concerns

Simultaneously, the contract for the Bibby Stockholm has been under scrutiny for its cost and value for money. The Home Office Permanent Secretary disclosed the staggering cost of over 22 million pounds. Adding fuel to the fire, it was revealed that the vessel had been evacuated just two months prior to the incident due to the discovery of potentially fatal Legionella bacteria. This incident, coupled with a reported suicide attempt on board earlier in the year, has intensified the spotlight on the safety and welfare conditions of the Bibby Stockholm.

0
Albania Crime
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Albania

See more
10 mins ago
Albanian Anti-Corruption Body Grills Key Figures in Sterilization Concession Scandal
The Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) in Albania has commenced the grilling of two key figures implicated in an allegedly fraudulent sterilization concession tender. The scheme, worth a staggering 100 million euros, has seen both businessman Ilir Rrapaj and former Deputy Minister of Health, Klodian Rjepaj, arrested and entangled in a web
Albanian Anti-Corruption Body Grills Key Figures in Sterilization Concession Scandal
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 days ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Albanian Organizations Petition Against Skavica Hydropower Plant Law
4 hours ago
Albanian Organizations Petition Against Skavica Hydropower Plant Law
Vlora Police Investigating Sniper Murder of Gëzim Sinomati; No Suspects Identified
1 day ago
Vlora Police Investigating Sniper Murder of Gëzim Sinomati; No Suspects Identified
Albanian Migrant Wins Deportation Appeal, Stirs UK Asylum Debate
1 day ago
Albanian Migrant Wins Deportation Appeal, Stirs UK Asylum Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
10 seconds
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
56 seconds
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
1 min
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
Tennessee Volunteers' Roster Changes: An Offseason of Transfers
2 mins
Tennessee Volunteers' Roster Changes: An Offseason of Transfers
LeBron James Signs Multiyear Trading Card Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
2 mins
LeBron James Signs Multiyear Trading Card Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Tennessee Volunteers Undergo Offseason Roster Reconstruction Amidst Transfer Portal Entries
2 mins
Tennessee Volunteers Undergo Offseason Roster Reconstruction Amidst Transfer Portal Entries
AAP Leaders' Judicial Custody Extended in Delhi Excise Scam Case
2 mins
AAP Leaders' Judicial Custody Extended in Delhi Excise Scam Case
Oyo State Governor Enhances Security with Fleet of Operational Vehicles
3 mins
Oyo State Governor Enhances Security with Fleet of Operational Vehicles
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
3 mins
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app