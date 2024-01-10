Tragic Death of Asylum Seeker Sparks Safety Concerns on Bibby Stockholm

An urgent call for attention resonates from Portland Port, Dorset, where the tragic death of Leonard Farruku, a 27-year-old Albanian asylum seeker, has ignited concerns over the safety and welfare conditions onboard the Bibby Stockholm, an accommodation vessel for asylum seekers. Farruku, according to reports, was found lifeless on December 12, after allegedly taking his own life. His body, however, was not discovered for an alarming 12 hours, as revealed by his roommate, Yusuf Deen Kargbo.

Unsafe Conditions & Despair Evident Among Residents

Kargbo, an accomplished boxer who represented Sierra Leone in the 2022 Commonwealth Games before seeking asylum, has voiced his concerns regarding the rapidly deteriorating conditions on the barge. He stressed that the despair among residents is escalating and, if the situation remains unchanged, could trigger more harm. The Bibby Stockholm has been previously criticized for its overcrowded living conditions and safety concerns, transforming the vessel into a pressure cooker of hopelessness for its vulnerable inhabitants.

An Inquest into Farruku’s Death

The inquest into Farruku’s death divulged a chilling fact – Farruku died from ‘compression of the neck’ caused by ‘suspension by ligature’. This revelation has further intensified the urgency of the situation, demanding immediate and effective action to safeguard the welfare of the asylum seekers on board. The UK government, represented by Home Secretary James Cleverly, assured that the tragic incident would be thoroughly investigated, reiterating their commitment to the welfare of those in their care.

Scrutiny of Contract and Previous Safety Concerns

Simultaneously, the contract for the Bibby Stockholm has been under scrutiny for its cost and value for money. The Home Office Permanent Secretary disclosed the staggering cost of over 22 million pounds. Adding fuel to the fire, it was revealed that the vessel had been evacuated just two months prior to the incident due to the discovery of potentially fatal Legionella bacteria. This incident, coupled with a reported suicide attempt on board earlier in the year, has intensified the spotlight on the safety and welfare conditions of the Bibby Stockholm.