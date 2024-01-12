Tragic Death of Abraham Cilliers Sparks Police Investigation

In a tragic incident that shook the peaceful town of Lee-on-the-Solent, a 48-year-old man named Abraham Cilliers died in the early hours of December 22nd following an altercation in Southampton. The incident occurred at the junction of Oxford Street and Bernard Street, leading to Cilliers having a cardiac arrest. Despite the relentless efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family’s Heartfelt Tribute

Cilliers’ family has since paid a moving tribute to him. They remembered him as a loving father and a great friend, a man always eager to lend a helping hand to those in need. His loss, they shared, was not just personal but a blow to the community he had been a part of. They also revealed that Cilliers had been on a positive trajectory in his life, with a new job and home, and plans to embark on future adventures with his daughter.

Police Investigation and Appeal

The police have launched an investigation into the death of Cilliers, treating it as a potential murder. Two men, aged 60 and 35 from Totton, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, but have been released on bail while the police inquiries continue. The authorities are working tirelessly to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. They issued an appeal urging anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward and contact them with the provided reference number, hoping to shed light on the tragic event that ended Cilliers’ life.