en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Family Member Detained in Tragic Death of 6-Year-Old in San Antonio

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
Family Member Detained in Tragic Death of 6-Year-Old in San Antonio

In a distressing incident that has shaken San Antonio, a 6-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the Frontera Crossing apartment complex on Watson Road. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) was summoned to the location following a disturbance report. The scene that greeted the officers was fraught with tension and despair, with the child’s neighbors and relatives desperately attempting to provide aid.

The young girl, her life tragically cut short, exhibited signs of trauma to her torso. However, the exact cause of her death remains a mystery, further exacerbating the anguish surrounding this unsettling event. The task of determining the cause and manner of her death now rests with the medical examiner’s office, pending a thorough and meticulous investigation.

The Primary Suspect

Adding to the unsettling nature of the incident, a naked woman, who is related to the deceased child, was seen running around the area. The woman is now the primary suspect in this case and has been detained by the SAPD. The homicide unit of the SAPD is currently processing the crime scene, seeking to piece together the events that culminated in this tragic loss of a young life.

0
Crime United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
27 seconds ago
Cesar Pina Seeks Plea Deal in Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Case
Caught in the web of a multimillion-dollar real estate investment fraud, Cesar Pina is seeking to strike a plea deal with the authorities to circumvent a trial, according to recent legal documents. The court has acknowledged ongoing plea negotiations, ruling out the necessity of grand jury proceedings if a settlement is reached. In light of
Cesar Pina Seeks Plea Deal in Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Case
Major Drug Bust in New York's Finger Lakes Region
2 mins ago
Major Drug Bust in New York's Finger Lakes Region
Newark's Beloved Imam Hassan Sharif Fatally Shot: A City in Shock
2 mins ago
Newark's Beloved Imam Hassan Sharif Fatally Shot: A City in Shock
Critical Evidence from Jeffrey Epstein's Case Mysteriously Missing
40 seconds ago
Critical Evidence from Jeffrey Epstein's Case Mysteriously Missing
Investigation Underway into Reported Kidnapping in Raleigh: Child Believed Safe
41 seconds ago
Investigation Underway into Reported Kidnapping in Raleigh: Child Believed Safe
Toronto Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Robbery in Two Separate Incidents
1 min ago
Toronto Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Robbery in Two Separate Incidents
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Louis Blues Chat: Trade Speculations, Emerging Talents, and Canucks' Evaluation
14 seconds
St. Louis Blues Chat: Trade Speculations, Emerging Talents, and Canucks' Evaluation
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
41 seconds
Synchron Strides Ahead in Neuroprosthetic Development, Aims to Outshine Neuralink
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
2 mins
Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor's Office
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
2 mins
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football
2 mins
Larry Headrick Appointed as New Head Coach for South-Doyle High School Football
Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast
2 mins
Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast
Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars
2 mins
Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
3 mins
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
3 mins
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
58 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app