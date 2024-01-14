en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tragic Death in Nairobi: Woman’s Leap from Balcony Sparks Investigation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Tragic Death in Nairobi: Woman’s Leap from Balcony Sparks Investigation

A solemn quiet has descended over the bustling Lang’ata area of Nairobi, following the tragic death of a 28-year-old woman. The young woman, whose identity is yet to be revealed, reportedly leapt to her death from the third-floor balcony of her apartment at Ascort Apartments. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, casting a gloomy shadow over the usually vibrant neighborhood.

A Disturbing Discovery

Shortly before 6 am, the stillness of the dawn was shattered by a loud thud. The caretaker of the apartments, along with alarmed neighbors, traced the noise to the back of the building. There, they discovered a horrifying sight: the lifeless body of the young woman lay sprawled on the ground. A quick examination revealed no apparent wounds, except for a trickle of blood from her nose.

Police Investigation Underway

The Lang’ata police station was promptly informed and officers arrived at the scene to carry out initial investigations. The body was transported to the city morgue, with an autopsy scheduled to determine the exact cause of death. Investigators are treating this incident as a suspected case of suicide, although they are exploring all possible angles.

Alarming Suicide Rates in Nairobi

This incident adds to an alarming increase in suicide cases reported in the Lang’ata area and Nairobi at large. In 2021 alone, between January and July, 313 suicide cases were reported. This worrying trend has sparked concerns among local communities and authorities alike, calling for immediate intervention and more robust mental health support systems.

0
Crime Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
16 mins ago
Tory Lanez Reunites with Son Kai During Heartfelt Prison Visits
In the midst of a 10-year sentence at the California Correctional Institution Tehachapi, Tory Lanez recently experienced a tender moment of reunion with his 6-year-old son, Kai. Coordinated by a family member, Kai visited his father in prison over two consecutive weekends. The visits, transcending the glass barriers usually separating inmates from their visitors, allowed
Tory Lanez Reunites with Son Kai During Heartfelt Prison Visits
Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Call Center Duping US Nationals
44 mins ago
Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Call Center Duping US Nationals
Ecuador Prison Riots: Hostages Freed Amidst Military Crackdown
45 mins ago
Ecuador Prison Riots: Hostages Freed Amidst Military Crackdown
Rivers State Police Neutralize Notorious Cult Leader 'General' and Accomplice
22 mins ago
Rivers State Police Neutralize Notorious Cult Leader 'General' and Accomplice
Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault at Coogee Beach: A Public Safety Concern
25 mins ago
Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault at Coogee Beach: A Public Safety Concern
Unraveling the Natalia Grace Age Controversy: Child or Con Artist?
34 mins ago
Unraveling the Natalia Grace Age Controversy: Child or Con Artist?
Latest Headlines
World News
Dane Sweeny: An Emerging Talent in Professional Tennis
1 min
Dane Sweeny: An Emerging Talent in Professional Tennis
Burnley Secures Chelsea's David Datro Fofana on Loan Amidst Relegation Battle
1 min
Burnley Secures Chelsea's David Datro Fofana on Loan Amidst Relegation Battle
Rishi Sunak: A Prime Target of Twitter Fact-Checking
3 mins
Rishi Sunak: A Prime Target of Twitter Fact-Checking
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement, Leaving a Lasting Legacy in Cricket
4 mins
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement, Leaving a Lasting Legacy in Cricket
Northwest Iowa: A Decisive Battleground for Trump and DeSantis in GOP Caucuses
5 mins
Northwest Iowa: A Decisive Battleground for Trump and DeSantis in GOP Caucuses
FEPA: A Groundbreaking Move in the U.S. Anti-Bribery Efforts
6 mins
FEPA: A Groundbreaking Move in the U.S. Anti-Bribery Efforts
Glial Cells in Enteric Nervous System: Unveiling Their Vital Roles
6 mins
Glial Cells in Enteric Nervous System: Unveiling Their Vital Roles
Comoros Presidential Elections: Assoumani Confident Despite Allegations of Irregularities
8 mins
Comoros Presidential Elections: Assoumani Confident Despite Allegations of Irregularities
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
15 mins
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
55 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app