Tragic Dane Gun Mishap in Taraba Kills Three Children, Injures Four

In a heart-wrenching incident in Didango Geita village, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, three children lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries due to an accidental discharge from a dane gun. The Taraba State Police Command, led by Commissioner David Iloyonomon, swiftly addressed claims attributing the tragedy to an improvised explosive device (IED), confirming that the cause was, in fact, a mishap involving the traditional firearm.

Advertisment

Investigating the Incident

Following the tragic event, the police's anti-bomb unit was immediately dispatched to the scene. Their findings contradicted initial reports of an explosion, revealing instead that the children's injuries and subsequent deaths were caused by pellets from a dane gun. This revelation not only dispelled rumors of an IED attack but also highlighted the dangers associated with unsecured firearms. Commissioner Iloyonomon provided detailed accounts of the children's activities at the time of the incident, emphasizing the accidental nature of the discharge and the unfortunate fatalities and injuries that ensued.

Victims and Immediate Response

Advertisment

The tragic accident claimed the lives of Miracle Danjuma, 11, Liyacheyan Bitrus, 12, and Kefas Bitrus, 11. The four surviving children, identified as Joseph Danjuma, 8, Leah Aluda, 8, Godbless Hassan, 7, and Christian Hassan, 7, were promptly taken to the state specialist hospital in Jalingo for treatment. The police's thorough investigation and immediate care for the injured underscore the gravity with which they approached the incident, ensuring accurate information dissemination and medical support for the survivors.

Broader Implications and Safety Concerns

The incident in Didango Geita village sheds light on the broader issue of firearm safety and the potential hazards of leaving weapons unsecured,