Tragic Car Accident Claims Two Lives in Kanchanaburi, Thailand

A tragic turn of events in Lukkae, Kanchanaburi, Thailand has left the local community in mourning after a severe car accident claimed the lives of two individuals and severely injured another. The incident unfolded on a canal-side road in the Thamaka district when a grey Mazda sedan, attempting to overtake a truck, collided with a motorcycle-trailer carrying a grandmother and her two grandchildren.

Victims and Accident Site

The victims were identified as a 52-year-old street vendor, Uthit, and her two-year-old grandson, Natthawee. Both lost their lives at the scene. A nine-year-old girl, also in the trailer, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The sedan involved in the accident was found abandoned at the scene with significant damage, and its number plates conspicuously removed. Witnesses reported seeing four individuals fleeing from the car after attempting to detach the plates.

Family and Community Response

Uthit was reportedly taking her grandchildren to school when the tragedy occurred. The family and community are grappling with their sudden loss, and Uthit’s son-in-law has publicly demanded that the hit-and-run driver be held accountable. The police have identified the vehicle’s owner and are actively searching for the driver and the passengers to initiate legal proceedings.

Similar Incident

In a separate but eerily similar incident, a 43-year-old motorcyclist in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan, lost his life after an 18-wheel lorry struck his motorcycle. The lorry driver fled the scene, adding to the grim tally of hit-and-run incidents.

Rising Road Accidents in Thailand

These incidents add to an alarming rise in road accidents in Thailand. Kanchanaburi, in particular, recorded the highest number of accidents during the New Year holidays, with 62 deaths and 422 injuries. Amidst the dark cloud of these tragedies, there’s an urgent call for more stringent traffic regulations and responsible driving.