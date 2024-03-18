Tragic Betrayal: Filipino Woman Confesses to Murdering Sister, Japanese Niece Over Financial Dispute

The serene town of Tayabas in Quezon province has become the scene of a chilling family tragedy, unraveling a tale of greed, betrayal, and murder that has captured national attention. Ligaya Pajulas, in a shocking confession captured on video, admitted to the premeditated killing of her sister, Lorry Litada, and niece, Mai Motegi, a Japanese national, over a financial dispute that turned deadly. The case, which first emerged with the disappearance of the victims in March, has taken a dark turn with Pajulas now in police custody following an attempted suicide.

Unraveling the Plot

The dispute that led to this heinous act was rooted in money, a contention that festered into a deadly plot conceived in December. Lorry Litada and her daughter, Mai Motegi, were visiting the Philippines, intending to engage in property transactions and carrying substantial cash for this purpose. Their stay at Pajulas' residence was meant to be a family reunion; instead, it became their final resting place. The police, piecing together the events, highlighted the victims' plans to make property deals during their trip, a detail that perhaps triggered the fatal outcome.

The Discovery

The search for Litada and Motegi, who were reported missing in early March after losing contact with other relatives, culminated in a grim discovery near Pajulas' home. The authorities uncovered the victims' bodies in a shallow grave, with initial investigations revealing a puncture wound on Litada's chest and a broken jaw on Motegi, hinting at the violence they endured. Further investigations led to the recovery of a suitcase and its blood-stained contents, linking Pajulas and her accomplices to the crime through security camera footage.

Legal Proceedings and Community Shock

As Pajulas faces the legal consequences of her actions, the community and both the Filipino and Japanese families of the victims reel from the shock and sorrow of this tragedy. The case, which involves cross-border elements due to Motegi's Japanese citizenship, has drawn significant attention and raises questions about the safety and security of visiting nationals. Pajulas' admission and the circumstances surrounding the murders underscore a deeply personal betrayal, turning a family feud over finances into an international incident of murder.

This tragic event serves as a grim reminder of the destructive power of greed and the importance of resolving disputes peacefully. The loss of Lorry Litada and Mai Motegi is mourned by communities across borders, leaving a lasting impact on those who seek justice and closure for the victims and their grieving families.