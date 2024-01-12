Tragic Altercation in Ogun State: Shuttle Bus Driver Fatally Stabbed by Co-Tenant

In a harrowing turn of events, a shuttle bus driver, Philip Fiama, lost his life to a deadly altercation that took place in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State. The incident, which unfolded on Sunday evening, saw Fiama confronting his co-tenant, Ikem Emmanuel, over accusations of an affair with his wife – a confrontation that quickly escalated into a fatal dispute.

Unfolding of a Tragic Evening

The dispute reached a terrifying climax when Emmanuel, in the heat of the argument, stabbed Fiama in the chest. Despite attempts to rush the injured Fiama to Tamara Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, marking a tragic end to an otherwise normal evening. Following the incident, Emmanuel promptly disappeared and is still at large, triggering an extensive search by the Ogun State Police Command.

Investigation Underway

In the aftermath of the violent occurrence, the case has been entrusted to the State Criminal Investigation Department, based in Eleweran, Abeokuta, for a thorough and discreet examination. The Ogun State Police Command is leaving no stone unturned in their relentless pursuit of the suspect, determined to bring him to justice.

Confirmation by Ogun State Police Command

The unfortunate event was confirmed by SP Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command. In a time where domestic disputes are alarmingly common, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for such disagreements to escalate into deadly confrontations, casting long shadows over the community’s sense of safety and peace.