Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption

The peaceful community of Abuja was ripped apart by a horrific incident when a young woman, Najeebah, along with her five sisters, was abducted by unknown gunmen. Adding to the tragedy, when the demanded ransom amount of N60m wasn't met, Najeebah's life was snuffed out by her captors.

Abduction and the Grim Aftermath

Najeebah and her sisters were kidnapped on January 9, with the abductors demanding a hefty ransom for their release. Despite the family's earnest efforts to raise the funds, including a public appeal for donations, they fell woefully short of the required sum. As the deadline closed on January 12, the kidnappers, devoid of any empathy, took the life of Najeebah, the eldest among the siblings. Her lifeless body was found dumped, a grim testament to the cruel act.

Outpouring of Grief and Calls for Justice

News of Najeebah's untimely and brutal death sent shockwaves across the nation. Isa Ali Pantami, the former Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, took to social media to confirm the tragedy, expressing deep sorrow over the incident and extending his condolences to the bereaved family. In his post, he also emphasized the urgency to rescue the remaining kidnapped sisters, raising a call to arms for the authorities.

