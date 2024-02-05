Tragic 4WD Accident Claims Lives During Western Australia Camping Trip

In a tragic turn of events, Matthew Farr and Louis Eeles, two vibrant young men, lost their lives during a camping trip in Western Australia when their Nissan Patrol 4WD met with a fatal accident, plunging off a cliff. A third companion, a 21-year-old, miraculously survived, sustaining spinal and neck injuries. He was flown to Perth for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Details of the Horrifying Incident

On the ill-fated night, the group was on a late-night excursion near Horrocks Beach. The Nissan Patrol they were in lost control, drove off a cliff, and landed 20m-30m below. The impact resulted in the instant deaths of Farr and Eeles, while the third passenger, despite sustaining serious injuries, managed to climb up the cliff to seek help.

The police have since launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on factors such as speed, alcohol, and seatbelt usage. The Major Crash detectives are also scrutinizing the incident. The grim task of retrieving the vehicle from the precarious location poses additional challenges for the authorities.