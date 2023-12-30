Tragedy Strikes San Antonio: Pregnant Teen and Boyfriend Found Murdered

In the heart of Texas, San Antonio was struck by a tragic incident just days before Christmas. An 18-year-old pregnant woman, Savanah Nicole Soto, and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were discovered dead in a car, each with a gunshot wound to the head. The couple, who had been reported missing, were due to welcome their baby into the world before their lives were abruptly and brutally cut short.

Investigation Underway

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed both deaths as homicides. The police, turning to the public for assistance, released surveillance footage of two persons of interest. As the investigation continues, they are meticulously sifting through video, social media posts, and cell phone records in search of any hint that might lead to the apprehension of the culprits. The case is now being handled as a capital murder investigation.

A Community in Mourning

The young couple’s untimely deaths have sent shockwaves through the San Antonio community. The implications of their loss – a young woman, her boyfriend, and their unborn child, named Favian – have left friends, families, and neighbors grappling with grief and disbelief. As they rally around the families of the victims, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence and its devastating impact.

A Plea for Justice

San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) Homicide have released the chilling footage of a dark colored pickup truck and the two persons of interest, urging anyone with information to come forward. District Attorney Joe Gonzales stated that once the perpetrators are apprehended, the nature of the crime – the murder of a young couple and their unborn child – could lead to additional charges.

As the investigation unfolds and the community mourns, a quest for justice is set in motion. The tragic story of Savanah, Matthew, and their unborn son Favian, serves as a haunting reminder of the senseless violence that continues to shatter lives and families.