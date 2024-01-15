en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tragedy Strikes Khayelitsha: Four Dead, Two Injured in Drive-by Shooting

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Tragedy Strikes Khayelitsha: Four Dead, Two Injured in Drive-by Shooting

On Saturday, January 13, a quiet evening on Albertina Sisulu Drive in the Makhaya neighborhood of Khayelitsha turned into a tragic spectacle as unidentified assailants opened fire on a group of men, leaving four dead and two injured. The victims, aged between 30 and 40, were unsuspecting locals, and one was even a beloved soccer player in the community. The motivation behind this incident remains shrouded in mystery, as the victims were reportedly not involved in any criminal activities.

Escalation of Violence

The shooting in Makhaya is a chilling echo of a similar incident that occurred just six weeks prior, at a local shebeen in the same community. The province has recently witnessed a disturbing surge in violence, with a total of seven murders and 12 attempted murders recorded on the same day across Cape Town. The motives for these attacks range from personal vendettas to gang-related violence, painting a grim picture of the escalating crime rates in the city.

Investigation Underway

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit of Cape Town’s police force is diligently investigating the case, with the assailants still on the run. The police have urged the public to come forward with any information that could aid the ongoing investigation. The local community, still reeling from the shock of the incident, anxiously awaits further details from the authorities.

Community Response

Reacting to the incident, Funeka Soldaat, chair of the Harare Community Policing Forum, expressed her disbelief, noting the rarity of such violent incidents in the Makhaya community. She emphasized the distressing fact that some of the victims were so young and called for an increased police presence in the area to prevent such tragedies in the future. Soldaat also urged anyone with information about the shooting to assist the police in their investigation by contacting Crime Stop at 086000 10 111 or using the My SAPS mobile application.

0
Crime South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
41 seconds ago
Woman Arrested for Disturbance Involving a Moving Vehicle in Chambersburg
In a shocking incident that unfolded on the quiet streets of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, a woman was arrested for launching a water bottle at a moving vehicle. The event took place on a seemingly ordinary Saturday afternoon, around 3:50 pm, on the 300 block of W King Street. The woman at the center of the incident
Woman Arrested for Disturbance Involving a Moving Vehicle in Chambersburg
West Mercia Police Arrest Several Suspects in Connection with Burglaries and Vehicle Thefts
6 mins ago
West Mercia Police Arrest Several Suspects in Connection with Burglaries and Vehicle Thefts
Ally Lotti Faces Backlash Over Alleged Release of Intimate Content with Late Rapper Juice WRLD
6 mins ago
Ally Lotti Faces Backlash Over Alleged Release of Intimate Content with Late Rapper Juice WRLD
Dramatic Police Chase in Widnes Leads to Major Drug Seizure
4 mins ago
Dramatic Police Chase in Widnes Leads to Major Drug Seizure
Unraveling the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Former Postmaster's Fight for Justice
6 mins ago
Unraveling the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Former Postmaster's Fight for Justice
Fatal Stabbing in Downtown Houston Sparks Investigation
6 mins ago
Fatal Stabbing in Downtown Houston Sparks Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
41 seconds
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
45 seconds
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
57 seconds
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
58 seconds
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
1 min
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
1 min
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
1 min
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
1 min
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
Karl Dickson to Referee Six Nations Opener: A Fresh Chapter for English Rugby Officiating
1 min
Karl Dickson to Referee Six Nations Opener: A Fresh Chapter for English Rugby Officiating
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
34 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
43 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
43 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
57 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app