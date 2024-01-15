Tragedy Strikes Khayelitsha: Four Dead, Two Injured in Drive-by Shooting

On Saturday, January 13, a quiet evening on Albertina Sisulu Drive in the Makhaya neighborhood of Khayelitsha turned into a tragic spectacle as unidentified assailants opened fire on a group of men, leaving four dead and two injured. The victims, aged between 30 and 40, were unsuspecting locals, and one was even a beloved soccer player in the community. The motivation behind this incident remains shrouded in mystery, as the victims were reportedly not involved in any criminal activities.

Escalation of Violence

The shooting in Makhaya is a chilling echo of a similar incident that occurred just six weeks prior, at a local shebeen in the same community. The province has recently witnessed a disturbing surge in violence, with a total of seven murders and 12 attempted murders recorded on the same day across Cape Town. The motives for these attacks range from personal vendettas to gang-related violence, painting a grim picture of the escalating crime rates in the city.

Investigation Underway

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit of Cape Town’s police force is diligently investigating the case, with the assailants still on the run. The police have urged the public to come forward with any information that could aid the ongoing investigation. The local community, still reeling from the shock of the incident, anxiously awaits further details from the authorities.

Community Response

Reacting to the incident, Funeka Soldaat, chair of the Harare Community Policing Forum, expressed her disbelief, noting the rarity of such violent incidents in the Makhaya community. She emphasized the distressing fact that some of the victims were so young and called for an increased police presence in the area to prevent such tragedies in the future. Soldaat also urged anyone with information about the shooting to assist the police in their investigation by contacting Crime Stop at 086000 10 111 or using the My SAPS mobile application.