Crime

Tragedy Strikes in Jalingo: Teacher Murdered by Ex-Students

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Tragedy Strikes in Jalingo: Teacher Murdered by Ex-Students

On a chilling November afternoon in 2023, Mercy Bassey received the news that would shatter her world: her husband, Bassey Sardauna, a teacher at Government Day Secondary School Model, Jalingo, had met a violent end. This tragedy, a direct consequence of a confrontation with ex-students, would forever mark November 9 as a day of mourning for the Bassey household.

Unexpected Tragedy

It was around 1 pm, and Mercy was at a hospital with her mother when she received an emergency call about her husband. With trepidation, she rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Jalingo, only to be met with an unsettling sight: a crowd gathered in hushed whispers, and her entry to the emergency ward denied.

Her heart heavy with dread, Mercy had to piece together the circumstances of her husband’s tragic demise from fragments of information. She learned from a student, and later confirmed, that a group of ex-students had stabbed Sardauna following a confrontation at school.

Confrontation That Led to Catastrophe

On that fateful day, the school had been conducting an inspection. Sardauna, in his capacity as housemaster, had reprimanded a group of former students for disrupting the student line. Despite the efforts of other teachers and vigilantes to defuse the situation and send the ex-students away, they later ambushed Sardauna while he was preparing to journey home, their twisted vengeance leading to his untimely death.

Discovering the Inconceivable

As family friends tried to console and divert her, Mercy finally learned of her husband’s death from her pastor. The news hit her like a sledgehammer, a raw, visceral pain far beyond what words could capture. Their three children, witnessing her reaction, also understood the gravity of their father’s passing, their young lives suddenly shadowed by the immense loss.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

