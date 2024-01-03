Tragedy Strikes in Foothill Farms: 10-Year Old Boy Arrested for Alleged Murder

In the quiet neighborhood of Foothill Farms, California, a tragic event unfolded that has left a community in shock and a family seeking justice. A 10-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly shooting another child of the same age, Keith “KJ” Frierson, following a bicycle race. The incident, which took place about 16 miles northeast of Sacramento, has prompted critical discussions on child safety and gun control.

The Incident

The suspect, who has not been named due to his age, reportedly took a gun from his father’s truck after losing the race to KJ. The victim’s mother, Brittani Frierson, recounted the horrifying sequence of events which led to her son being shot in the head and neck. According to Frierson, the suspect, hurt by the defeat, didn’t utter a word before pulling the trigger.

Parental Responsibility

It was reported that the suspect had initially gone to retrieve cigarettes for his father but found and took a loaded gun instead. The boy’s father, 53-year-old Arkete Davis, has been arrested on multiple charges, including carrying a stolen, loaded firearm in a vehicle, child endangerment, and being an accessory to a crime after the fact. Davis, who is legally prohibited from owning a firearm, is accused of trying to hide the gun after the shooting, which has raised questions about parental responsibility and firearm safety.

Community Mourning

Friends and neighbors of the deceased child have expressed their grief and disbelief, remembering KJ as a generous, smart, and friendly child who positively contributed to the community. A community vigil was held in honor of KJ, with many urging parents to keep guns locked up and out of reach of children. This incident, while shocking, highlights the pressing issue of gun control and safety in the United States.

As the family continues to grieve their loss, Arkete Davis, with a bail set at $500,000, has yet to have legal representation announced. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has provided no additional information beyond what was recounted by Brittani Frierson, leaving many questions unanswered.