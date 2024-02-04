Tragedy Strikes Henry County: Young Girl Fatally Struck by Car While Boarding School Bus

In a devastating incident that shook Henry County, Georgia, an 8-year-old girl lost her life after being struck by a car while boarding her school bus. The tragedy occurred on a regular Thursday morning, transforming it into a day of mourning and reminding the community of the fragility of life.

Driver Disregards Bus Safety Measures

The young girl was preparing to board her school bus, which had its stop sign extended and red lights flashing - a universal signal indicating children's movement that should prompt immediate halt of passing vehicles. However, 25-year-old Kaylee Andre, in a catastrophic lapse of judgment, failed to stop her car, leading to the heartrending accident.

Legal Consequences and Community Reaction

Following the incident, Andre was promptly arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, failure to stop for a school bus during loading and unloading, and failure to exercise due care. The charges indicate a severe neglect of traffic rules and a disregard for the safety of children.

The girl, succumbing to her injuries, passed away a few days later, leaving the community steeped in sorrow. A memorial has been placed at the accident site, with neighbours and community members paying their respects and expressing their grief. Parents, including Lindsay Bridges, voiced their empathy, acknowledging the unimaginable pain the girl's family must be enduring.

Call for Safer Driving

In the wake of the tragic loss, the community is urging for safer driving practices in the area. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of ignoring traffic rules and the importance of exercising caution around school buses. State troopers continue their investigation, their findings anticipated to further emphasise the need for safe driving.