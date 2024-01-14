en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tragedy Strikes Church in Anambra State as Mentally Ill Man Attacks Worshipper

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:45 pm EST
Tragedy Strikes Church in Anambra State as Mentally Ill Man Attacks Worshipper

On an ordinary day in Obosi, a town nestled in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, a church served as the backdrop for a tragic incident. A man, reportedly suffering from a mental ailment, assaulted another churchgoer with a machete during a deliverance session, resulting in severe injuries. This unexpected act of violence unfolded, sending ripples of shock through the congregation.

The Attack during Deliverance

A deliverance session, a religious practice aimed at expelling malicious spirits from individuals believed to be possessed or troubled, was underway. Amid the spiritual ambiance, the man brought to church for healing, picked up a machete and inflicted a deep cut on a fellow worshipper. The church, which has chosen to remain unnamed, was the setting for this violent outburst.

Following the incident, the victim of the attack was rushed to a nearby medical facility for immediate treatment. The severity of the injury and the current condition of the injured worshipper are still unknown. The assailant, on the other hand, has been taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation and medication, signaling the recognition of his mental health condition.

Responsibility and Repercussions

The church owner, who believed in his ability to heal the mentally disturbed man through prayers, has been arrested. The incident raises questions about the role of religious institutions in dealing with mental health issues and their potential consequences. The local authorities are conducting further investigations, and the relatives of the mentally ill man are also being interrogated, creating a tense atmosphere in the wake of the attack.

0
Crime Mental Health Crisis Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
34 mins ago
Repeat Offender Misses Kidnapping Court Date Due to New Theft Charges
In a twist of fate, a man previously accused of a kidnapping incident outside a popular Brooklyn nightclub found himself back in the custody of New York City’s law enforcement, this time for charges of theft. Anthony Benjamin, 42, had been scheduled to appear in court for his kidnapping case when he was arrested anew
Repeat Offender Misses Kidnapping Court Date Due to New Theft Charges
Masvingo Under Siege: Town Gripped by Fear as Police Hunt for Brazen Armed Robbers
36 mins ago
Masvingo Under Siege: Town Gripped by Fear as Police Hunt for Brazen Armed Robbers
Planned Disruption at London Stock Exchange Thwarted: Six Arrested
36 mins ago
Planned Disruption at London Stock Exchange Thwarted: Six Arrested
Family Demands Justice in Tragic Carjacking Death of Grandmother
35 mins ago
Family Demands Justice in Tragic Carjacking Death of Grandmother
Police Misconduct Under Spotlight: A Deep Dive into Recent Incidents
36 mins ago
Police Misconduct Under Spotlight: A Deep Dive into Recent Incidents
Mass Arrests in Nyali as Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Shisha Dens
36 mins ago
Mass Arrests in Nyali as Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Shisha Dens
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
33 mins
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
34 mins
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
34 mins
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
34 mins
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
34 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
Congress Extends Funding, Avoids Government Shutdown Crisis
34 mins
Congress Extends Funding, Avoids Government Shutdown Crisis
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
34 mins
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
34 mins
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
35 mins
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
34 mins
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
38 mins
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
7 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
10 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
11 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app