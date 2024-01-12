Tragedy in Surat’s Mahuva: Newborn Girl Killed by Stray Dogs After Abandonment

In a heartrending incident that unfolded on a regular Wednesday, a newborn girl’s life was brutally cut short by stray dogs in Surat’s Mahuva. The unfortunate event took place after the infant was heartlessly abandoned on the roadside, only to be discovered by local resident Sanjay Patel.

Unexpected Discovery

Sanjay Patel, a resident of Umra village in Mahuva, was on his way to deliver milk to a collection center of Sumul Dairy in a neighboring village when he noticed a group of stray dogs gathered around an area emitting a foul smell. Upon dispersing the dogs, Patel was met with the tragic sight of the newborn’s lifeless body, a sight that is sure to haunt him for a long time.

Police Investigation

The incident was promptly reported to the Mahuva police by the Umra village sarpanch, Ajay Patel. The police transported the infant’s body to the Mahuva Community Health Center for a postmortem examination. The doctors at the health center confirmed that the newborn’s death resulted from injuries inflicted by the dogs’ attacks. The postmortem examination revealed that the newborn had sustained injuries on various parts of the body, including the limbs and feet.

Search for the Parents

Following the gruesome discovery, the police are now in pursuit of the newborn’s parents and have registered a case under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is focusing on the circumstances surrounding the newborn’s death and abandonment, with the aim of bringing those responsible to justice.