Tragedy in Skegness: Two-year-old Starves to Death Next to Deceased Father

In a heart-wrenching incident in Skegness, Lincolnshire, a two-year-old child, Bronson Battersby, was found starved to death alongside his deceased father, Kenneth Battersby, after social services reportedly missed opportunities to intervene. Kenneth is believed to have suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after Boxing Day, leaving the toddler alone and helpless.

Missed Visits and Lost Opportunities

A social worker had scheduled a routine visit to the house on January 2nd, and again on January 4th. Despite receiving no response on either occasion, it wasn't until January 9th that decisive action was taken. Gaining entry with a key provided by the landlord, the social worker discovered the grim scene. Bronson's mother, Sarah Piesse, 43, has voiced her belief that her son might still be alive had social services acted more promptly.

Family's Sorrow and Anger

The loss has left the family in deep grief. Bronson's sister, Melaniie Battersby, shared her sorrow and anger on Facebook. The mother's grief and frustration with the system that failed to protect her son resonate deeply.

Investigation and Response

In response to the tragic incident, Lincolnshire County Council has initiated a review of the events leading to the deaths. Lincolnshire Police, however, have stated that they are not treating the deaths as suspicious. The social worker involved in the case has not been suspended but has taken voluntary time off amidst the ongoing investigation.