Tragedy in Peristeri: Son Faces Charges for Father’s Murder amid Domestic Violence

A family’s conflict in Peristeri, Greece, has escalated to tragic proportions, with a 35-year-old man facing charges for fatally stabbing his 62-year-old father. The incident took place in their shared apartment on Kolonou Street shortly after midnight, ending a long history of domestic violence within the family. The accused, now in police custody, awaits further legal proceedings.

A History of Violence

The victim, the father – an Uzbek-born Greek citizen, had a notorious record of domestic violence. His rap sheet includes a 2017 arrest for assault and battery against family members. On the night of the crime, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, he assaulted his wife once again, triggering an intense confrontation with his son.

The Fatal Confrontation

The ensuing altercation between the father and son turned deadly, with the 35-year-old man stabbing his father. Following the incident, the son himself called the police, confessing to the act. His action seems to be born more out of desperation than malice, a reaction to the toxic environment that had been the backdrop of his life for years.

The Aftermath

The 35-year-old man also sustained injuries during the incident, with his hand being wounded by the knife. He received medical treatment before being processed by the police and the prosecutor’s office. As the legal proceedings unfold, the man’s fate hangs in the balance, a grim reminder of the repercussions of domestic violence.