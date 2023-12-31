en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tragedy in Peristeri: Son Faces Charges for Father’s Murder amid Domestic Violence

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:33 am EST
Tragedy in Peristeri: Son Faces Charges for Father’s Murder amid Domestic Violence

A family’s conflict in Peristeri, Greece, has escalated to tragic proportions, with a 35-year-old man facing charges for fatally stabbing his 62-year-old father. The incident took place in their shared apartment on Kolonou Street shortly after midnight, ending a long history of domestic violence within the family. The accused, now in police custody, awaits further legal proceedings.

A History of Violence

The victim, the father – an Uzbek-born Greek citizen, had a notorious record of domestic violence. His rap sheet includes a 2017 arrest for assault and battery against family members. On the night of the crime, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, he assaulted his wife once again, triggering an intense confrontation with his son.

The Fatal Confrontation

The ensuing altercation between the father and son turned deadly, with the 35-year-old man stabbing his father. Following the incident, the son himself called the police, confessing to the act. His action seems to be born more out of desperation than malice, a reaction to the toxic environment that had been the backdrop of his life for years.

The Aftermath

The 35-year-old man also sustained injuries during the incident, with his hand being wounded by the knife. He received medical treatment before being processed by the police and the prosecutor’s office. As the legal proceedings unfold, the man’s fate hangs in the balance, a grim reminder of the repercussions of domestic violence.

0
Crime Greece
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cyclists Demand Increased Police Intervention Amid Rising Bike-jackings

By Dil Bar Irshad

Interpol's Red Notice: Britons Among World's Most Wanted

By BNN Correspondents

Two Distinct Death Cases Stir Investigations in Kerry and Tipperary

By BNN Correspondents

Decomposed Body Found at Sea Near Qbajjar: Unraveling a Mystery

By Nimrah Khatoon

Crimestoppers: Anonymity as a Weapon Against Crime ...
@Crime · 18 mins
Crimestoppers: Anonymity as a Weapon Against Crime ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Nightclub Shooting in Mississauga Claims Woman’s Life

By Bijay Laxmi

Fatal Nightclub Shooting in Mississauga Claims Woman's Life
2023 Murder Trials: A Study in Legal Intricacies and Societal Impact

By Safak Costu

2023 Murder Trials: A Study in Legal Intricacies and Societal Impact
Former Biden Official, Sam Brinton, Dodges Jail Time Amidst Multiple Theft Charges

By Quadri Adejumo

Former Biden Official, Sam Brinton, Dodges Jail Time Amidst Multiple Theft Charges
Police Identify Victim Found Dead in Hamilton Driveway: Te Reo Wickliffe-Heta, 24

By Mazhar Abbas

Police Identify Victim Found Dead in Hamilton Driveway: Te Reo Wickliffe-Heta, 24
Latest Headlines
World News
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
5 mins
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
6 mins
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
7 mins
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
7 mins
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
10 mins
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
12 mins
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
14 mins
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
15 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
16 mins
Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
46 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
46 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app