Accidents

Tragedy in Oklahoma City: Soon-to-be Father Killed in Pedestrian Crash

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
Tragedy in Oklahoma City: Soon-to-be Father Killed in Pedestrian Crash

In the heart of Oklahoma City, a tragedy unfolded that has left a family and community grieving. Soon-to-be-father, Joshua Moore, aged just 20, was struck and killed in broad daylight by a vehicle. The fatal incident transpired around 3 pm on December 29th at the intersection of Southwest 59th and May, as Joshua was returning home from the gym.

The Aftermath

The Moore family is left grappling with the sudden loss of Joshua, a young man on the cusp of fatherhood. His mother, Angela Moore, is devastated by the tragic turn of events that have robbed her son of his future. Despite her anguish, she has found the strength to express forgiveness towards the man whose actions led to her son’s untimely demise.

Behind the Wheel

The driver implicated in this fatal incident is 41-year-old Brandon Bird. According to a probable cause affidavit, Bird displayed signs of impairment at the scene of the accident. His bloodshot eyes, delayed reactions, and disoriented demeanor raised red flags for law enforcement. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Bird had consumed anti-psychotic medication and had used marijuana the day before the crash. Bird’s encounter with law enforcement on December 29th was not his first; he has a history that includes two prior DUI convictions.

Legal Proceedings

Given his past and the evidence from the scene, Bird has been charged with second-degree murder and driving under the influence. He now faces the consequences of his actions that have not only claimed a life but shattered a family. Joshua Moore, would have celebrated his 21st birthday on January 3rd. His brothers remember him as a beacon of positivity and a peacemaker in their family. As the Moore family mourns their loss, they have set up a GoFundMe page to assist with expenses.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

