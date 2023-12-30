en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tragedy in New City: Family of Four Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:41 pm EST
Tragedy in New City: Family of Four Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

A horrifying incident has unfolded in the quiet neighborhood of New City, Rockland County, New York. In the early hours of a Saturday, a family of four was found dead in their home, a tragic discovery that has left the community in shock. The victims – an adult man, an adult woman, and two young boys aged 10 and 12 – were discovered around 12:20 a.m. during a welfare check performed by the authorities.

Potential Murder-Suicide

According to information relayed by the Clarkstown Police Department via NBC New York, each member of the family appeared to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds. The wound on the man was reportedly self-inflicted, leading the police to conjecture that the incident was a triple murder-suicide. The investigation is ongoing, with the authorities working diligently to piece together the events leading up to this devastating incident.

Identity of the Victims

The names of the victims have not yet been made public. However, it’s been confirmed that they were residents of a 3,200 square foot house, a property that records show was last purchased in November 2016 for $577,000. The Clarkstown Police Department has refrained from making additional comments regarding the case, but the impact of this dreadful event on the local community is palpable.

Addressing Mental Health

In the wake of such a tragic event, it’s crucial to remember that help is available for those struggling with suicidal thoughts. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24/7 at 988, offers immediate assistance. Additionally, resources and information can be found on the website SuicidePreventionLifeline.org. Amid the shock and grief, a call to action for mental health awareness and support echoes throughout the community.

0
Crime United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Copper Theft in British Columbia: A Persistent Threat Despite Stricter Laws

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ordered to Leave Missouri After Release from Prison

By Waqas Arain

Dismantling the Empire: Mongrel Mob Notorious Leader's Assets Worth $2.1 Million Seized

By Mazhar Abbas

Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Assault at Tipperary House Party

By BNN Correspondents

False 911 Report in Fresno County: A Stark Reminder of the Consequence ...
@Crime · 1 hour
False 911 Report in Fresno County: A Stark Reminder of the Consequence ...
heart comment 0
Swift Security Response Rescues 21 Kidnapped Individuals in Kogi State

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Swift Security Response Rescues 21 Kidnapped Individuals in Kogi State
Urgent Appeal for Information on Missing 14-Year-Old Leah Mullins

By Israel Ojoko

Urgent Appeal for Information on Missing 14-Year-Old Leah Mullins
Urgent Search for Missing 14-year-old Leah Mullins from Sherston

By Saboor Bayat

Urgent Search for Missing 14-year-old Leah Mullins from Sherston
Teenage Girl Kidnapped and Raped in Uttar Pradesh: Suspect Arrested

By Dil Bar Irshad

Teenage Girl Kidnapped and Raped in Uttar Pradesh: Suspect Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
How J.J. McCarthy Turned the Tide for Michigan Football
4 mins
How J.J. McCarthy Turned the Tide for Michigan Football
Victoria's Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums
6 mins
Victoria's Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums
West Asia's Geopolitical Transformation: The Axis of Resistance and Al Aqsa Storm Operation
8 mins
West Asia's Geopolitical Transformation: The Axis of Resistance and Al Aqsa Storm Operation
Ugandan Football Mourns: Former Uganda Cranes Winger Ibrahim Buwembo Passes Away
9 mins
Ugandan Football Mourns: Former Uganda Cranes Winger Ibrahim Buwembo Passes Away
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges
18 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
29 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
29 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: A Crucial NFC Showdown
St. John's Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game
35 mins
St. John's Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game
Detroit Lions' Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions
37 mins
Detroit Lions' Remarkable Journey: From Underdogs to NFC North Champions
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
3 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
5 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
8 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
8 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
8 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
8 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
8 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app