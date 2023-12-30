Tragedy in New City: Family of Four Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

A horrifying incident has unfolded in the quiet neighborhood of New City, Rockland County, New York. In the early hours of a Saturday, a family of four was found dead in their home, a tragic discovery that has left the community in shock. The victims – an adult man, an adult woman, and two young boys aged 10 and 12 – were discovered around 12:20 a.m. during a welfare check performed by the authorities.

Potential Murder-Suicide

According to information relayed by the Clarkstown Police Department via NBC New York, each member of the family appeared to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds. The wound on the man was reportedly self-inflicted, leading the police to conjecture that the incident was a triple murder-suicide. The investigation is ongoing, with the authorities working diligently to piece together the events leading up to this devastating incident.

Identity of the Victims

The names of the victims have not yet been made public. However, it’s been confirmed that they were residents of a 3,200 square foot house, a property that records show was last purchased in November 2016 for $577,000. The Clarkstown Police Department has refrained from making additional comments regarding the case, but the impact of this dreadful event on the local community is palpable.

Addressing Mental Health

In the wake of such a tragic event, it’s crucial to remember that help is available for those struggling with suicidal thoughts. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24/7 at 988, offers immediate assistance. Additionally, resources and information can be found on the website SuicidePreventionLifeline.org. Amid the shock and grief, a call to action for mental health awareness and support echoes throughout the community.