Tragedy in Kariega: Two Teenage Cousins Senselessly Gunned Down

February 12, 2024. Tragedy strikes in Palm Drive, Kariega, as two teenage cousins, Keanu Salman, 16, and Lee-Win Goliath, 18, are found dead from gunshot wounds. The victims were discovered sprawled on the pavement, just opposite their grandmother's residence.

Act of Senseless Violence

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the idyllic community of Kariega is left in shock after the brutal shooting of two young cousins. Keanu Salman, 16, and his older cousin, Lee-Win Goliath, 18, became the latest victims of a seemingly senseless act of violence that has left their loved ones in mourning and their community reeling.

The unfortunate incident occurred on February 12, 2024, when their lifeless bodies were found on the pavement in Palm Drive. The grim discovery was made by a relative, who was left devastated and in disbelief.

A Mysterious Motive

As the news of the tragedy spread, friends, family, and neighbors gathered to offer their support and express their condolences. However, questions still linger in the air regarding the motive behind this horrific crime. According to the police report, Keanu died from multiple bullet wounds, while Lee-Win succumbed to a single gunshot. With no clear leads or motives, the police have opened two cases of murder and are actively investigating the matter.

Seeking Solace in Unity

In the wake of this devastating tragedy, the community of Kariega has come together in a show of solidarity and strength. A candlelight vigil was held in honor of the two cousins, as friends and loved ones struggled to come to terms with the loss.