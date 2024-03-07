Tragedy in Fusagasugá, Colombia: Three-Year-Old's Death Adds to Disturbing Trend

Colombia is mourning the death of a child, only 3 years old, who had been reported missing on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Fusagasugá. The death of the minor, identified as Jerónimo Angulo, adds to the list of violent events that have children as victims in the national territory, a list that is increasingly extensive.

The body of Jerónimo Angulo was found by units of the Fusagasugá Fire Department and the Civil Defense on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 6, 2024, near a stream, in an area known as La Aguadita, in the rural zone of Fusagasugá. The report of the child's disappearance became known on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 5, when the mother of the child was alerted by her partner and Jerónimo's stepfather.

The five siblings of Jerónimo Angulo, the boy found dead in Fusagasugá, Cundinamarca, are now under the protection of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF). In connection to this crime, his stepfather, Giovanny Andrés Díaz, has been arrested and will face charges for aggravated homicide.

Mother at Work: Child's Tragic Disappearance Unfolds, Stepfather Alerts

According to statements given to Noticias RCN by Erika Ocampo, before the lifeless body was discovered, the events occurred while she was at her workplace. According to her account, while she was working, she received a call from the child's stepfather, who claimed that the child disappeared from their home while he went out for some shopping.

"I was at my job; I am a general services cleaner. I was at work when the stepfather called me, telling me that they couldn't find the child, that he had already alerted the neighbors, and they were helping to search," said the mother of the child.

Neighbors, along with units from the National Police and emergency response organizations, joined the search. As hours passed and given the growing wave of attacks on minors in the national territory, local authorities decided to set up a Unified Command Post (PMU) to coordinate actions with the goal of finding the child. Hours before Angulo's lifeless body was located, his mother appealed for national television assistance in finding her son.

Mother's Desperate Plea: 'Help Find My Lost Child Now

"Help me find the child; he is very little. He is very attached to me. He had never gotten lost like this before. When he goes to the neighbors, he asks for permission; now you don't know what to do," said Ocampo in the mentioned newscast.

At that time, Colonel Andrés Serna, commander of the Cundinamarca Police, indicated that a special team had been assigned to work in the search for the minor and was coordinated from the Unified Command Post set up by the Fusagasugá City Hall.

A dedicated team, including Judicial Police, Childhood Police, intelligence personnel, and a specialized group from Ponalsar with rescuers and canines, was assigned for the search. The Fusagasugá City Hall activated a Unified Command Post, with the participation of emergency organizations like Civil Defense and Red Cross, as stated by the uniformed officer.