Tragedy in Bokkos: Chief Imam and Motorcyclist Killed in Fresh Attack

Another dark day has dawned in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Nigeria. Tragedy struck when Malam Muhammad Idris, Chief Imam of the Jumma’at Mosque of Ndun village in Tangur District, and a motorcyclist named Muhammad Gambo were killed on their return to the community. This community had already been shaken by a recent attack, which claimed the lives of over 100 residents.

Unveiling the Tragic Incident

The incident was confirmed by Garba Abdullahi, Chairman of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN). According to Abdullahi, the Imam and his younger brother, Salisu Sani Idris, had returned to the village to retrieve some of their belongings left behind in the aftermath of the Christmas attack. While the motocyclist and the Imam met their untimely death, Salisu Sani Idris was lucky to survive with injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at Dung Hospital in Bokkos town.

A Series of Attacks

This recent violence follows a series of coordinated attacks that took place between Christmas Eve and December 25, 2023. Armed men targeted Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas, causing over 100 deaths. The recurrent violence has sparked outrage among Nigerians, raising questions about the government’s capacity to protect its citizens.

Escalating Violence in Plateau State

Plateau State has been grappling with frequent communal clashes and sectarian crises over the years. The death of Chief Imam Idris and Muhammad Gambo is a grim addition to the escalating violence that has been plaguing the state. Despite the severity of the situation, there has been no official confirmation from the security agencies or the Plateau State Government. The latest attack is a stark reminder of the urgent need for a coordinated and effective response to restore peace and security in the region.