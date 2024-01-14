en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tragedy in Bhopal: Seven-Month-Old Boy Killed by Stray Dogs

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Tragedy in Bhopal: Seven-Month-Old Boy Killed by Stray Dogs

In a tragic incident that has shocked the city of Bhopal, a seven-month-old boy fell victim to a brutal attack by a pack of stray dogs. The incident took place in the Ayodhya Nagar area, resulting in the untimely death of the innocent child. The boy’s family, who are laborers, had initially buried him without informing the police. However, the horror unfolded into public awareness after a video of the attack circulated on social media, prompting the police to exhume the body for a post-mortem examination.

Unraveling the Details

According to police reports, the ferocious attack left bite marks all over the child’s body, including his head and stomach. The gruesome incident transpired while the child’s father was out working, and his mother was preoccupied with chores. A pack of stray dogs managed to barge into their home, mauling the infant to death. The family discovered the baby’s mutilated body, with parts half-eaten, a horrifying sight that led them to bury the body without notifying the authorities.

Immediate Measures and Responses

Upon learning of the incident, Bhopal’s district administration swiftly stepped in, providing financial assistance of ₹50,000 to the bereaved family, with an additional ₹50,000 to be disbursed. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already caught twelve stray dogs from the vicinity of the incident and plans to initiate a campaign capturing more stray dogs. However, their efforts face resistance from animal enthusiasts, leading to confrontations and manhandling of BMC workers. Five individuals have been booked for interrupting the BMC’s operations.

National Outcry and Future Prevention

Recognizing the severity of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an ex gratia payment of ₹4 lakh to the victim’s family and urged measures to curb the stray dog problem. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken cognizance of the incident. As the city mourns the loss of the infant and waits for the post-mortem report, it is clear that immediate and decisive action is necessary to prevent such tragedies in the future.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Teenager Fatally Shot in Goldsboro, Investigation Underway
In a harrowing incident that unfolded on the afternoon of Saturday, January 13, 2024, a 17-year-old boy was gunned down on North Madison Avenue in Goldsboro, North Carolina. The tragedy, marked by the abruptness of a ShotSpotter gunfire alert and the painful aftermath of a family’s loss, struck a chilling chord in a community nestled
Teenager Fatally Shot in Goldsboro, Investigation Underway
Resolution of Hostage Crisis Sheds Light on Ecuador's Prison System Challenges
8 mins ago
Resolution of Hostage Crisis Sheds Light on Ecuador's Prison System Challenges
Unusual Court Case Unfolds as Seven Fight for Ownership of 'Family Pet'
9 mins ago
Unusual Court Case Unfolds as Seven Fight for Ownership of 'Family Pet'
Late Night Shooting in Branson Motel Leaves One Wounded
4 mins ago
Late Night Shooting in Branson Motel Leaves One Wounded
Hepatitis C Outbreak in Jail: A Dire Health Crisis Unfolds
5 mins ago
Hepatitis C Outbreak in Jail: A Dire Health Crisis Unfolds
Malaysian Woman Loses Over Half a Million Ringgit to Investment Scam
6 mins ago
Malaysian Woman Loses Over Half a Million Ringgit to Investment Scam
Latest Headlines
World News
MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Triumphantly Returns to Gym Post Colon Cancer Surgery
2 mins
MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Triumphantly Returns to Gym Post Colon Cancer Surgery
Football Titans Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Depart, Marking End of An Era
2 mins
Football Titans Bill Belichick and Nick Saban Depart, Marking End of An Era
Shane van Gisbergen Makes Promising Start at Daytona ARCA Test
3 mins
Shane van Gisbergen Makes Promising Start at Daytona ARCA Test
Arizona Wildcats' Frosty Farewell to Pullman Amid Pac-12 Changes
3 mins
Arizona Wildcats' Frosty Farewell to Pullman Amid Pac-12 Changes
Lewiston Blue Devils Triumph Over Thornton Academy Trojans in a Tight Hockey Clash
3 mins
Lewiston Blue Devils Triumph Over Thornton Academy Trojans in a Tight Hockey Clash
Sam Kerr's Road to Recovery: Optimism Amidst Challenge
3 mins
Sam Kerr's Road to Recovery: Optimism Amidst Challenge
Buffalo Blizzard Disrupts NFL Schedule, NHL Game Continues Amid Storm
3 mins
Buffalo Blizzard Disrupts NFL Schedule, NHL Game Continues Amid Storm
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
3 mins
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
Winthrop University's Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford
3 mins
Winthrop University's Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app