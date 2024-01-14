Tragedy in Bhopal: Seven-Month-Old Boy Killed by Stray Dogs

In a tragic incident that has shocked the city of Bhopal, a seven-month-old boy fell victim to a brutal attack by a pack of stray dogs. The incident took place in the Ayodhya Nagar area, resulting in the untimely death of the innocent child. The boy’s family, who are laborers, had initially buried him without informing the police. However, the horror unfolded into public awareness after a video of the attack circulated on social media, prompting the police to exhume the body for a post-mortem examination.

Unraveling the Details

According to police reports, the ferocious attack left bite marks all over the child’s body, including his head and stomach. The gruesome incident transpired while the child’s father was out working, and his mother was preoccupied with chores. A pack of stray dogs managed to barge into their home, mauling the infant to death. The family discovered the baby’s mutilated body, with parts half-eaten, a horrifying sight that led them to bury the body without notifying the authorities.

Immediate Measures and Responses

Upon learning of the incident, Bhopal’s district administration swiftly stepped in, providing financial assistance of ₹50,000 to the bereaved family, with an additional ₹50,000 to be disbursed. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already caught twelve stray dogs from the vicinity of the incident and plans to initiate a campaign capturing more stray dogs. However, their efforts face resistance from animal enthusiasts, leading to confrontations and manhandling of BMC workers. Five individuals have been booked for interrupting the BMC’s operations.

National Outcry and Future Prevention

Recognizing the severity of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an ex gratia payment of ₹4 lakh to the victim’s family and urged measures to curb the stray dog problem. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken cognizance of the incident. As the city mourns the loss of the infant and waits for the post-mortem report, it is clear that immediate and decisive action is necessary to prevent such tragedies in the future.