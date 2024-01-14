en English
Crime

Tragedy at the Border: Migrants Drown Amid State-Federal Dispute; Wanted Killer Murdered in Brazil

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:41 pm EST
Tragedy at the Border: Migrants Drown Amid State-Federal Dispute; Wanted Killer Murdered in Brazil

A devastating incident unfolded near the Rio Grande border where a woman and two children drowned while attempting to traverse the treacherous river. The tragic event took place near Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, a location currently embroiled in a jurisdictional dispute between state and federal authorities.

Texas Denies Border Patrol Access

The deaths occurred after Texas officials, under Governor Greg Abbott’s aggressive anti-immigration policies, took control of Shelby Park and barred U.S. Border Patrol agents from gaining access. This move, according to Representative Henry Cuellar, led to the inability of Border Patrol officers to aid the migrants, indirectly resulting in the unfortunate loss of life. The bodies were later recovered by Mexican authorities, who also rescued two others suffering from hypothermia.

State vs. Federal: A Battle Over Jurisdiction

At the heart of this incident is a contentious court battle between Texas and the Biden administration over the jurisdiction of Shelby Park. State officials, committed to blocking illegal immigration, have effectively sealed off the park and prevented federal officials from monitoring the area. This action, according to the Justice Department, has curtailed the federal government’s ability to oversee and manage immigration enforcement effectively.

Critical Repercussions

The tragic deaths of the three migrants highlight the alarming issue of migrant fatalities at the border, a crisis exacerbated by political disputes and rigid policies. Representative Cuellar has vehemently criticized the state’s inaction and held Texas responsible for the deaths. Meanwhile, Texas continues to fortify the southern border with additional razor wire and anti-climb barriers, supposedly to deter illegal immigration.

In a separate but equally shocking incident in Brazil, a man murdered in front of his family was posthumously identified as Darko Geisler, a contract killer on Interpol’s wanted list. Geisler had been living under a false identity for nine years, and his true Serbian identity only came to light after his death. While the Slovenian consulate has refuted the authenticity of the passport found on him, police believe his criminal past may be linked to his murder. The identity of his killer remains unknown, adding another layer of intrigue to this already complex case.

Crime United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

