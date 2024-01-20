Traffic Stop in McCracken County, KY Leads to Four Drug-Related Arrests

Four individuals were arrested on drug-related charges in McCracken County, Kentucky, following a routine traffic stop that turned into a significant narcotics bust. Deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road near I-24 for multiple traffic violations. The driver, 36-year-old Warren Brown, was suspected of operating the vehicle under the influence of illegal substances.

Discovery of Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia

Upon investigation, the deputies discovered a substantial quantity of Methamphetamine, commonly known as meth, along with drug paraphernalia. These findings fueled their initial suspicions of drug usage and led to the arrest of all four individuals in the vehicle. Alongside Brown were Kelly Johnson, 31, Matthew Lawson, 38, and James Mitchell, 30.

Outstanding Warrant and Charges

Further inquiries revealed that Johnson had an outstanding warrant in McCracken County for contempt of court. The charges for the individuals included driving under the influence, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. In Johnson's case, the execution of an outstanding bench warrant was additionally pursued.

Detainment at McCracken County Regional Jail

All arrested parties were subsequently detained at the McCracken County Regional Jail. The incident accentuates the persistent issue of drug abuse and trafficking within the county, prompting an intensified resolve from the Sheriff's Office to curb this nefarious trend.