Traffic Police Officer Assaulted in Thane Over Parking Dispute

In the bustling city of Thane, Maharashtra, an incident of altercation between a traffic police officer and a motorist over a parking dispute has rattled the local community. On January 11, a 43-year-old Assistant Police Inspector found himself in an unexpected confrontation with a motorist, Srinivas Naidu, after instructing him to move his improperly parked car which was obstructing the flow of traffic near a school.

Assault on Duty

The traffic officer’s seemingly routine instructions to the motorist quickly escalated into a heated situation. Naidu, apparently agitated by the officer’s request, resorted to verbally abusing the law enforcement officer. The disagreement took a violent turn when Naidu physically assaulted the officer by pushing him to the ground, holding his collar, and landing a punch on him.

Legal Consequences

Following the assault, a legal case was filed against the motorist under sections 353 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These sections pertain to assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty, and deliberate insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, respectively. This incident has underlined the risks and challenges traffic police officers face in their line of duty, especially when dealing with unruly motorists.

Search for the Accused

Despite the case being registered, as of the time of this report, the accused, Srinivas Naidu, is yet to be arrested. The incident has left a lasting impact on the local community, raising questions about the safety of law enforcement officers and the need for stricter laws to protect them. The incident also underscores the necessity of maintaining decorum and respect for law enforcement personnel who are tasked with ensuring smooth traffic management and overall public safety.