Tourists Charged with Car Theft at Malta Airport

On January 9, four tourists were charged with stealing two cars from the rental car parking area at Malta’s renowned airport. The individuals involved were three French nationals: Yacine Leo Nizar Hilal, Said Bouhafa, and Sofiane Bouhafa, and one from Guinea, Mouhamed Salim Soumah. Their initial plan upon arrival was to rent a car, but after failing to do so, they resorted to stealing.

An Opportunistic Theft

The quartet stumbled upon a Peugeot 3008 with the key in the ignition. They seized the opportunity, drove the vehicle to their hotel in Gzira, and later returned to the airport to commit a second theft. Their audacious actions did not stop there. They were involved in multiple hit-and-run incidents, which led to the accumulation of fines.

Arrest and Trial

Thanks to the tracking devices in the stolen vehicles, law enforcement was able to locate and arrest the culprits at their hotel. Upon being charged, Said Bouhafa and Mouhamed Salim Soumah pleaded guilty to car theft. They were consequently handed a two-year suspended jail term. However, Yacine Leo Nizar Hilal and Sofiane Bouhafa maintained their innocence, pleading ‘not guilty’. They were subsequently remanded in custody.

Legal Representation

The four individuals were represented by lawyers Julia Micallef Starface and Mark Mifsud Cutajar. The defense suggested that their actions were nothing more than a ‘prank’ attributable to the adventurousness of youth. This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of such ‘adventurous’ pranks and the serious nature of car theft.