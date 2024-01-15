en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tourists Charged with Car Theft at Malta Airport

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
Tourists Charged with Car Theft at Malta Airport

On January 9, four tourists were charged with stealing two cars from the rental car parking area at Malta’s renowned airport. The individuals involved were three French nationals: Yacine Leo Nizar Hilal, Said Bouhafa, and Sofiane Bouhafa, and one from Guinea, Mouhamed Salim Soumah. Their initial plan upon arrival was to rent a car, but after failing to do so, they resorted to stealing.

An Opportunistic Theft

The quartet stumbled upon a Peugeot 3008 with the key in the ignition. They seized the opportunity, drove the vehicle to their hotel in Gzira, and later returned to the airport to commit a second theft. Their audacious actions did not stop there. They were involved in multiple hit-and-run incidents, which led to the accumulation of fines.

Arrest and Trial

Thanks to the tracking devices in the stolen vehicles, law enforcement was able to locate and arrest the culprits at their hotel. Upon being charged, Said Bouhafa and Mouhamed Salim Soumah pleaded guilty to car theft. They were consequently handed a two-year suspended jail term. However, Yacine Leo Nizar Hilal and Sofiane Bouhafa maintained their innocence, pleading ‘not guilty’. They were subsequently remanded in custody.

Legal Representation

The four individuals were represented by lawyers Julia Micallef Starface and Mark Mifsud Cutajar. The defense suggested that their actions were nothing more than a ‘prank’ attributable to the adventurousness of youth. This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of such ‘adventurous’ pranks and the serious nature of car theft.

0
Crime France Law
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 mins ago
Community in Mourning: East Las Vegas Shooting Claims Life of Norzel Ross
In an appalling incident that unraveled in the early hours of Sunday, a man in his mid-50s was fatally shot in a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas. The victim, identified by relatives as Norzel Ross, 55, was allegedly killed following an escalating argument with his girlfriend. The Metropolitan Police Department
Community in Mourning: East Las Vegas Shooting Claims Life of Norzel Ross
Melbourne Vehicular Attack Accused Voices Discontent with Prison Conditions
13 mins ago
Melbourne Vehicular Attack Accused Voices Discontent with Prison Conditions
Former 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexual Misconduct: A Look into the Contrast
13 mins ago
Former 'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexual Misconduct: A Look into the Contrast
Off-Duty Police Recruit Accused of Indecent Assault Amidst Controversial Investigation
12 mins ago
Off-Duty Police Recruit Accused of Indecent Assault Amidst Controversial Investigation
Zain Khan Criticizes Prison Conditions Amid Legal Proceedings Over Pedestrian Deaths
12 mins ago
Zain Khan Criticizes Prison Conditions Amid Legal Proceedings Over Pedestrian Deaths
Gujarat Man Arrested for Rs 15.47 Lakh Fraudulent Scheme under Guise of Share Market Investments
13 mins ago
Gujarat Man Arrested for Rs 15.47 Lakh Fraudulent Scheme under Guise of Share Market Investments
Latest Headlines
World News
Tottenham Secures 2-2 Draw Against Manchester United in Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
14 seconds
Tottenham Secures 2-2 Draw Against Manchester United in Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
An Byeong-hun's Near Miss at Sony Open: Grayson Murray Clinches Win
2 mins
An Byeong-hun's Near Miss at Sony Open: Grayson Murray Clinches Win
Government Neglect Exposed: The Sunday Times Highlights Child Welfare Crisis in Likuni
3 mins
Government Neglect Exposed: The Sunday Times Highlights Child Welfare Crisis in Likuni
Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena: Prioritizes 'People First' Ideology
3 mins
Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena: Prioritizes 'People First' Ideology
Milind Deora's Exit: A Mark of Growing Leadership Crisis within Congress
8 mins
Milind Deora's Exit: A Mark of Growing Leadership Crisis within Congress
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
9 mins
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
Australian Government Stands Firm on Tax Cuts for High-Income Earners Amid Wealth Inequality Concerns
10 mins
Australian Government Stands Firm on Tax Cuts for High-Income Earners Amid Wealth Inequality Concerns
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
10 mins
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
12 mins
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
18 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
41 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
45 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app