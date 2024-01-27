Toulouse Police Officer Convicted for Assaulting Migrant: A Rare Verdict Unearthed

In a striking revelation on January 25, 2024, a police officer from the Toulouse administrative detention center was found guilty of harming a Libyan migrant. The officer's brutal act of pressing his thumbs into the migrant's eyes was caught on video surveillance. The incident that occurred on November 24, 2022, led the officer to face a 4-month prison sentence on December 22, 2023. This case marks the second known conviction of a police officer in a French administrative detention center (CRA) after a similar incident in 2017.

The Incident

The officer, stationed at the Cornebarrieu detention center in Toulouse, was convicted for assaulting a migrant named Samir. He was found guilty of 'pushing the eyes' of the migrant, resulting in a 2mm hemorrhagic pocket in his left eye. The surveillance footage of the incident contradicted the officer's version of events, who claimed that the act was unintentional. He stated that his hands had slipped while trying to silence the migrant by spreading his fingers on his face.

Another Officer Acquitted

During the same incident, a second officer was seen moving the victim out of the camera's view and making a motion towards the migrant's chest. However, there was no clear evidence of continuity in the movement. The second officer maintained that his actions were meant to intimidate but not harm the young man. He was later acquitted by the Toulouse high court.

Repercussions and Reactions

The commander of the administrative detention center and the Haute-Garonne police communications department have maintained silence on any potential administrative sanctions. The convicted officer cited confidentiality obligations, refraining from making any comments. With only one previous conviction of a police officer in a French detention center dating back to 2017, this judgment highlights the exceptional nature of the case.