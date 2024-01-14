en English
Aviation

Torrance Thief Grounds Noble Dream: Vintage Airplane Stolen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Torrance Thief Grounds Noble Dream: Vintage Airplane Stolen

In a daring act of theft caught on surveillance cameras in Torrance, a treasured vintage airplane was stolen, leaving its owner, Anis Pradhan, in a state of profound dismay. The airplane was more than a mere flying machine to Pradhan; it was a symbol of aspiration, painstakingly restored over years, destined for a noble cause.

A Dream Grounded

Anis Pradhan had invested years into restoring the vintage airplane, a labor of love that was meant to inspire and empower underprivileged children. The aircraft was at the heart of his dream to help these children soar beyond their circumstances by teaching them how to fly. The airplane was securely stored in a custom Airstream trailer at a warehouse parking lot on Lockness Avenue near Sepulveda Boulevard in Torrance, awaiting its mission.

Crime in the Dead of Night

On January 3rd, the tranquility of the warehouse parking lot was shattered as an audacious thief arrived in a white pickup truck. The surveillance footage chillingly captures the moment the thief hitched the trailer housing the precious airplane to their vehicle and callously drove away, unknowingly grounding Pradhan’s high-flying dreams.

Call for Justice

The incident was reported by John Fenoglio of KTLA on January 13, 2024. The theft of the airplane is not just a personal loss for Pradhan but a setback for a cause aimed at uplifting the disadvantaged. Pradhan has lodged a report with the LAPD’s Harbor Division and urges anyone who recognizes the thief from the surveillance footage to contact the LAPD. As this search for justice continues, it is hoped that the vintage airplane will be recovered, and Pradhan’s dream to train underprivileged children to fly can take off once again.

Aviation Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

