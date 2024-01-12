Top Health Officer Caught in Corruption Sting in Jangaon District

With the dawn breaking over the Jangaon District, a scandal unfolded that sent ripples through the community. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Dr. Sh Prashanth, and his office assistant, Md Azhar, were apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a sting operation that revealed the duo’s involvement in a bribery case.

Unraveling the Threads of Corruption

The two were arrested for accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 50,000. The money was solicited from K Sravanthi, a pharmacist employed at the Obulakehsavapur Primary Health Center (PHC). The promise made in exchange for this hefty sum was a regular posting order for Sravanthi at Raghunathapalli PHC and the processing of her salary bills, which had been pending since September 2023.

The Sting Operation that Laid it Bare

The ACB, on receiving information about the illicit transaction, laid a trap that caught the duo red-handed. The bribe money was discovered in Azhar’s office table drawer, confirming the allegations against them. This damning evidence served as a significant blow to the credibility of the DMHO and his assistant.

The Implications and the Aftermath

Following their arrest, both Dr. Prashanth and Azhar will face the ACB special court in Hyderabad, where they will be held for judicial remand. This incident underscores the persistent issue of corruption within the health sector, highlighting the need for greater transparency and accountability. The case serves as a stark reminder of the damage caused by such practices to the public trust and the integrity of critical services.