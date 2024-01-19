Tonawanda Poaching Case Illuminates Wider Illegal Hunting Concerns

Recently, the small town of Tonawanda has been thrust into the spotlight, not for its quaint charm or its friendly residents, but for a series of illicit activities that have rocked its peace. Two local men, Jayson Zorda and Kevin Butler, pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for unlawfully killing two large bucks in an area deemed off-limits for deer hunting. The duo was nabbed thanks to trail cameras that captured their illegal hunting activities.

Unearthing a Network of Poachers

Their scheme was further exposed when seized phone records revealed a larger network of poachers they had been conspiring with. The men had been using social media to locate their targets, hiding their hunting equipment, and masquerading as hikers to avert suspicion. For their heinous acts, they were slapped with a fine and had their hunting licenses revoked for five years. The ring of poachers didn't end with Zorda and Butler, however, as other individuals implicated in the scheme face pending charges.

Statewide Concerns

Apart from this incident, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) of New York State has reported various unrelated instances of wildlife poaching and illegal hunting activities. These include illegal baiting of deer, hunting during restricted seasons, and hunting in prohibited areas. The penalties for these violations have ranged from fines to potential revocation of hunting privileges. This is a stark reminder of the long arm of the law and the efforts toward preserving wildlife.

Spread of Illegal Hunting Activities

On a broader scale, North Carolina has also been grappling with similar issues, where individuals face a combined 180 charges related to illegal hunting and killing of deer. The charges range from hunting deer at night using a spotlight to killing more deer than the legal limit for the year. Three men from Williams Lake have been fined a combined penalty of 9,000 for illegal night hunting on private property, underlining the seriousness of wildlife conservation laws and ethical hunting practices.

In the midst of all this, an adult northern saw-whet owl was also found with a broken wing. Thankfully, an Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) rescued the bird, which was taken to a rehabilitation center. While the incidents of poaching are deeply concerning, it is heartening to see individuals dedicated to preserving and protecting wildlife.