Toddler Tragically Dies After Accidentally Shooting Themselves with Unsecured Gun

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in Harrison Twp., a 22-month-old child lost their life after shooting themselves with an unsecured gun. The weapon belonged to Antoine Jordan, who is now facing charges of second-degree murder and cruelty to a child.

A Mother's Nightmare

Rashaunda Rogers, a 24-year-old mother, was recently charged with endangering children, tampering with evidence, and possessing weapons while under disability. The charges stem from a tragic incident involving her toddler, who sustained severe head injuries after accidentally shooting himself with an unsecured semi-automatic handgun.

Unsecured Weapon Leads to Unimaginable Tragedy

The child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, suffering from a forehead laceration that exposed his skull, a possible frontal bone fracture, and active brain bleed. Additionally, metal or lead foreign bodies were found in his eye, and dark spots on his face were consistent with a gunshot wound. Initially, Rogers claimed that her son had fallen into a metal TV stand. However, she later admitted that the child had shot himself with their unsecured gun.

The Aftermath: Arrests and Charges

Antoine Jordan, the owner of the unsecured firearm, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to a child for failing to properly secure the weapon. This incident underscores the importance of responsible gun ownership and the devastating consequences that can result from negligence.

As of February 13, 2024, Rashaunda Rogers remains in the Montgomery County Jail, facing charges for her role in the tragic incident. This heartbreaking story serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by unsecured guns in households and the critical need for proper firearm storage to protect children.