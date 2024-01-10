en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Todd and Julie Chrisley Secure $1 Million Settlement Amid Legal Battles

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Todd and Julie Chrisley Secure $1 Million Settlement Amid Legal Battles

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley obtained a $1 million settlement against the state of Georgia in an extraordinary legal turn of events. In relation to a federal lawsuit filed in 2019, the settlement represents a noteworthy advancement in their ongoing legal disputes. The Chrisleys accused former Georgia Department of Revenue Director of Special Investigations Joshua Waites of breaching their rights and misusing his position for personal gain, and they filed a lawsuit against him.

Accusations and Allegations

The Chrisleys, known for their involvement in a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme, claimed that Waites specifically targeted their family, causing them substantial personal and financial hardship. It’s alleged that Waites focused intently on the Chrisley family, particularly Todd and his estranged daughter Lindsie, in an attempt to extract information. When his efforts proved unsuccessful, he reportedly shared confidential tax information with Lindsie.

Legal Battles and Settlement

The Chrisleys’ legal victory seems paradoxical, considering they were indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 on charges including bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy, charges which they have fervently denied. Despite being cleared of state tax evasion charges, Todd and Julie began serving reduced federal prison sentences in January 2023. Now, with one arm of the government paying them a hefty settlement while another fights to keep them incarcerated, the scenario is seen as unprecedented.

Awaiting Appeal

The settlement is viewed as ‘an encouraging sign’ by the Chrisleys’ attorney, as they await the appeal of their federal criminal convictions. Set to be heard by the federal appeals court in Atlanta in April, the appeal could potentially alter the course of their legal journey. Yet, the irony of their situation remains: a couple caught in the labyrinthine legal system, yet simultaneously beneficiaries of a substantial settlement from the same system.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Police Officer Fatally Shoots Dog During Arrest in Perth: A Look at the Implications
An incident in Perth has sparked a wave of discussions about police procedures and the handling of animals in similar high-pressure scenarios. During an arrest, a pet dog attacked a police officer and the suspect, leading to the officer’s decision to use lethal force against the dog. The female officer and the arrested man sustained
Police Officer Fatally Shoots Dog During Arrest in Perth: A Look at the Implications
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
6 mins ago
Man Hospitalized following Assault in Sydney's East: An Investigation Underway
A Heartrending Farewell: Goa Mourns 4-Year-Old Murder Victim Amidst Safety Concerns
7 mins ago
A Heartrending Farewell: Goa Mourns 4-Year-Old Murder Victim Amidst Safety Concerns
Tragic Death in Boksburg: Man Found Dead After House Set on Fire in Robbery
4 mins ago
Tragic Death in Boksburg: Man Found Dead After House Set on Fire in Robbery
Sutardara: A Tale of Transformation from Tranquil Hamlet to Gang Violence Hub
6 mins ago
Sutardara: A Tale of Transformation from Tranquil Hamlet to Gang Violence Hub
Vandalism on German LNG Pipeline Raises Energy Security Concerns
6 mins ago
Vandalism on German LNG Pipeline Raises Energy Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
29 seconds
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
2 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
2 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
3 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
5 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
6 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
6 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
6 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
7 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
5 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app